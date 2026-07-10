Visual Risk Assistant Panel

Visual Risk Assistant Panel for MT5

The Visual Risk Assistant Panel is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed for manual traders who require precise position sizing. It allows users to define risk parameters visually on the chart, eliminating the need for manual lot size calculations.

Functional Overview

The utility uses a drag-and-drop interface to manage trade execution. By moving graphical lines, the program automatically calculates the required lot size based on your account balance, the instrument's contract size, and the distance between your entry and stop loss.

Main Features

  • Visual Line Interaction: Adjust three distinct lines on the chart:

    • Entry Line (Blue): Defines your execution price.

    • Stop Loss (Red): Defines your exit point for a loss.

    • Take Profit (Green): Defines your target exit point.

  • Real-Time Math: The panel updates your Lot Size and Risk Amount (both in currency and percentage) instantly as you move the lines.

  • Automated Order Selection: The program identifies the appropriate order type (Market, Limit, or Stop) based on the current market price relative to the Entry line.

  • Reward Ratio Management: Users can set a target R:R ratio. When this feature is active, adjusting the Stop Loss line will move the Take Profit line to maintain the specified ratio.

  • High-Visibility Interface: Features large buttons for execution and clear text displays for risk parameters.

User Guide

  1. Deployment: Attach the utility to any MT5 chart.

  2. Activation: Click the Buy or Sell button on the panel to display the trading lines.

  3. Positioning: Drag the Red line to your Stop Loss level and the Blue line to your Entry level.

  4. Verification: Observe the "Lots" and "Risk" values displayed on the panel.

  5. Execution: Press the 'EXECUTE' button to place the order with the calculated parameters.

Input Parameters

  • Risk Mode: Choose between Risk by Percentage of Equity/Balance or Fixed Cash Amount.

  • Fixed R:R: Define the multiplier for the automated Take Profit calculation.

  • Line Customization: Adjust colors and styles (Solid or Dashed) for the Entry, SL, and TP lines.

  • Panel Settings: Customize header and button colors to suit light or dark chart backgrounds.


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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Session Highlighter for chart
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SessionHighlighter: Precision Time-Block Analysis for MT5 SessionHighlighter is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who rely on time-based market structures. By automatically identifying and framing specific liquidity windows—such as the Asian open, London crossover, or New York evening session—it allows you to visualize price action within its proper temporal context. Unlike standard session tools that clutter the screen, SessionHighlighter focuses on the High/Low r
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