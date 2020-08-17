Market Clock for MT4

The professional indicator of Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader4.


One dial shows the time of the 18 largest stock exchanges in the world.

This makes it possible to trace the characteristic movement of the market at the appropriate time of day.


Thanks to sound and Push notifications, you will never miss the start of trading on the next exchange!


The operating time of each exchange is taken from its official site.

The indicator takes into account the transition to summer / winter time, as well as weekends.


It's no secret that time plays an important role in Forex trading .

As you know, trading is conducted in accordance with the so-called sessions of Forex. There are four of them: Asian , European , American and Pacific , following each other. Some stock watches are characterized by increased volatility, which is explained by the introduction of two trading sessions to the market at once.

The highest trading volume is marked   during the European session , however, the most aggressive trading takes place during the  American hours . The Pacific session is theleast active. The Asian session is considered calm, but no less productive.

Knowing the schedule of Forex trading sessions will help you allocate resources efficiently, as well as build a trading strategy taking into account the features of each trading session.

 

It is now possible to monitor the status of Forex trading sessions without interrupting the chart.

 

The indicator is designed as a clock with a twenty four hour scale. The clock is oriented to universal coordinated time ( UTC ). UTC time was chosen as the most convenient for the Market Clock and the time of the stock exchanges is calculated in accordance with it.


The indicator takes a minimum of space on the chart, thanks to the large customization possibilities.


Input parameters:

  • Size - the size of the Market Clock;
  • Transparency - transparency of the Clock (0 to 100%);
  • Background - allows to place the Clock behind the chart, making it the background;
  • Play Notifications before opening Stock Exchanges... - allows to enable/disable sound notifications and adjust the time of their operation;
  • Send Notifications before opening Stock Exchanges... - allows to enable/disable Push notifications and adjust the time of their operation.



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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
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