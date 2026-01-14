Sky Dragon EA MT5
- Experts
- Msyaikhul Umam
- Versão: 3.0
- Ativações: 5
SKY DRAGON EA MT5 combines trend following, risk management, and advanced filtering into a comprehensive trading system suitable for experienced traders who understand the risks of martingale strategies.
WHAT TO CHANGE FIRST?
-
Lot size (Start with 0.01)
-
Take Profit (10-60 pips)
-
Stop Loss (500-1000 pips)
-
Daily Loss Limit (Set to 5-10%)
-
Martingale Distance (10-120 pips)
-
Daily Profit Target (1-10%)
-
Lot Multiplier (1 - 1.5)
Remember: If it used for currency you can set closer Martingale Distance. But if you use it for XAUUSD, use wider Martingale Distance.
This EA can trade both directions and uses averaging. Make sure you understand how martingale works before using it with real money! Ensure sufficient capital for martingale sequences
RECOMMENDATIONS:
ASSETS : XAU/USD, Any Currency Pairs
Time Frame : Any
Balance : $1000 or more
BASIC TRADING SETTINGS
|Input
|What It Does
|Example/Setting
|TradeEnabled
|Turns EA ON/OFF
|✅ True = EA trades
|BuyOnlyMode
|Only open BUY trades
|❌ False = Both directions
|SellOnlyMode
|Only open SELL trades
|❌ False = Both directions
|TakeProfit
|Profit target in pips
|10 = 10 pips profit
|StopLoss
|Stop loss in pips
|1000 = 1000 pips SL
LOT SIZE SETTINGS
Lot Calculation Mode
-
Fixed Lot: Always use same lot size
-
InitialLot = 0.01 → Always trade 0.01 lots
-
-
Money-based: Calculate based on account size
-
MoneyPerLot = 10000 → Every $10,000 = 0.01 lot
-
$20,000 account → 0.02 lots
-
MARTINGALE SETTINGS (Averaging)
|Input
|Meaning
|Example
|MartingaleDistance
|How far price must move to add another trade
|30 = Add trade every 30 pips
|LotMultiplier
|How much to increase lot size each time
|1.3 = 30% bigger each trade
|MaxMartingale
|Maximum number of trades in sequence
|20 = Stop after 20 trades
|MinMartingaleDelay
|Wait time between adding trades
|1 = Wait 1 minute
TIME & FILTERS
|Input
|Purpose
|StartTime / EndTime
|Only trade between these hours
|"09:00" to "17:00"
|MaxSpreadPoints
|Don't trade if spread too high
|30 = Max 3 pips spread
📊 TREND FILTER (EMA Cross)
|Input
|Function
|UseEMATrendFilter
|ON/OFF switch for trend filter
|EMATrendTimeframe
|What chart to check trend on
|H1, H4, Daily
How it works:
-
Checks if 5 EMAs are aligned (10 > 20 > 50 > 100 > 200)
-
Only allows trades in trend direction
-
Prevents buying in downtrend or selling in uptrend
GAP DETECTION
-
UseGapDetection: Turns gap check ON/OFF
-
MinGapSizePips: How big gap to care about
-
10 = Only pause for gaps bigger than 10 pips
-
NEWS FILTER (4 Modes)
|Mode
|Action
|DISABLED
|Ignore news
|BEFORE_ONLY
|Only trade BEFORE news
|AFTER_ONLY
|Only trade AFTER news
|AVOID
|Don't trade near news
Settings:
-
NewsBufferMinutesBefore: 60 = Stop 1 hour before news
-
NewsBufferMinutesAfter: 30 = Wait 30 min after news
-
NewsCurrencyFilter: "USD,EUR" = Only check USD/EUR news
RISK LIMITS (Important!)
Daily Loss Limit (Drawdown)
|Mode
|Example
|Meaning
|Percentage
|15%
|Stop if lose 15% of account in one day
|Money
|$50
|Stop if lose $50 in one day
Daily Profit Target
|Mode
|Example
|Meaning
|Percentage
|1%
|Stop after making 1% profit today
|Money
|$10
|Stop after making $10 profit today
Total Account Target
-
ProfitTargetBalancePercent: 8%
-
Means: Stop EA forever when account grows by 8% total
TECHNICAL SETTINGS
|Input
|Simple Meaning
|Slippage
|Price tolerance
|3 = Allow 3 points slippage
|MagicNumber
|EA's ID number
|123456 = Only manages its own trades
|MinTimeConfirmation
|Wait time after signal
|15 = Wait 15 minutes
|UseTrailingStop
|Move stop loss as profit grows
|True = Activate
|TrailingStop
|Distance for trailing
|10 = Keep stop 10 pips from price