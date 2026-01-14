Sky Dragon EA MT5

SKY DRAGON EA MT5 combines trend following, risk management, and advanced filtering into a comprehensive trading system suitable for experienced traders who understand the risks of martingale strategies.

    WHAT TO CHANGE FIRST?

    1. Lot size (Start with 0.01)

    2. Take Profit (10-60 pips)

    3. Stop Loss (500-1000 pips)

    4. Daily Loss Limit (Set to 5-10%)

    5. Martingale Distance (10-120  pips)

    6. Daily Profit Target (1-10%)

    7. Lot Multiplier (1 - 1.5)

    Remember: If it used for currency you can set closer Martingale Distance. But if you use it for XAUUSD, use wider Martingale Distance.
    This EA can trade both directions and uses averaging. Make sure you understand how martingale works before using it with real money!     Ensure sufficient capital for martingale sequences

    RECOMMENDATIONS: 
    ASSETS : XAU/USD, Any Currency Pairs

    Time Frame : Any

    Balance : $1000 or more


    BASIC TRADING SETTINGS

    Input What It Does Example/Setting
    TradeEnabled Turns EA ON/OFF ✅ True = EA trades
    BuyOnlyMode Only open BUY trades ❌ False = Both directions
    SellOnlyMode Only open SELL trades ❌ False = Both directions
    TakeProfit Profit target in pips 10 = 10 pips profit
    StopLoss Stop loss in pips 1000 = 1000 pips SL


    LOT SIZE SETTINGS

    Lot Calculation Mode

    • Fixed Lot: Always use same lot size

      • InitialLot = 0.01  → Always trade 0.01 lots

    • Money-based: Calculate based on account size

      • MoneyPerLot = 10000  → Every $10,000 = 0.01 lot

      • $20,000 account → 0.02 lots

    MARTINGALE SETTINGS (Averaging)

    Input Meaning Example
    MartingaleDistance How far price must move to add another trade 30 = Add trade every 30 pips
    LotMultiplier How much to increase lot size each time 1.3 = 30% bigger each trade
    MaxMartingale Maximum number of trades in sequence 20 = Stop after 20 trades
    MinMartingaleDelay Wait time between adding trades 1 = Wait 1 minute

    TIME & FILTERS

    Input Purpose
    StartTime / EndTime Only trade between these hours "09:00" to "17:00"
    MaxSpreadPoints Don't trade if spread too high 30 = Max 3 pips spread

    📊 TREND FILTER (EMA Cross)

    Input Function
    UseEMATrendFilter ON/OFF switch for trend filter
    EMATrendTimeframe What chart to check trend on H1, H4, Daily

    How it works:

    • Checks if 5 EMAs are aligned (10 > 20 > 50 > 100 > 200)

    • Only allows trades in trend direction

    • Prevents buying in downtrend or selling in uptrend

     GAP DETECTION

    • UseGapDetection: Turns gap check ON/OFF

    • MinGapSizePips: How big gap to care about

      • 10 = Only pause for gaps bigger than 10 pips

    NEWS FILTER (4 Modes)

    Mode Action
    DISABLED Ignore news
    BEFORE_ONLY Only trade BEFORE news
    AFTER_ONLY Only trade AFTER news
    AVOID Don't trade near news

    Settings:

    • NewsBufferMinutesBefore: 60 = Stop 1 hour before news

    • NewsBufferMinutesAfter: 30 = Wait 30 min after news

    • NewsCurrencyFilter: "USD,EUR" = Only check USD/EUR news

    RISK LIMITS (Important!)

    Daily Loss Limit (Drawdown)

    Mode Example Meaning
    Percentage 15% Stop if lose 15% of account in one day
    Money $50 Stop if lose $50 in one day

    Daily Profit Target

    Mode Example Meaning
    Percentage 1% Stop after making 1% profit today
    Money $10 Stop after making $10 profit today

    Total Account Target

    • ProfitTargetBalancePercent: 8%

    • Means: Stop EA forever when account grows by 8% total

    TECHNICAL SETTINGS

    Input Simple Meaning
    Slippage Price tolerance 3 = Allow 3 points slippage
    MagicNumber EA's ID number 123456 = Only manages its own trades
    MinTimeConfirmation Wait time after signal 15 = Wait 15 minutes
    UseTrailingStop Move stop loss as profit grows True = Activate
    TrailingStop Distance for trailing 10 = Keep stop 10 pips from price

