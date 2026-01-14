Sky Dragon EA MT5

SKY DRAGON EA MT5 combines trend following, risk management, and advanced filtering into a comprehensive trading system suitable for experienced traders who understand the risks of martingale strategies.

    WHAT TO CHANGE FIRST?

    1. Lot size (Start with 0.01)

    2. Take Profit (10-60 pips)

    3. Stop Loss (500-1000 pips)

    4. Daily Loss Limit (Set to 5-10%)

    5. Martingale Distance (10-120  pips)

    6. Daily Profit Target (1-10%)

    7. Lot Multiplier (1 - 1.5)

    Remember: If it used for currency you can set closer Martingale Distance. But if you use it for XAUUSD, use wider Martingale Distance.
    This EA can trade both directions and uses averaging. Make sure you understand how martingale works before using it with real money!     Ensure sufficient capital for martingale sequences

    RECOMMENDATIONS: 
    ASSETS : XAU/USD, Any Currency Pairs

    Time Frame : Any

    Balance : $1000 or more


    BASIC TRADING SETTINGS

    Input What It Does Example/Setting
    TradeEnabled Turns EA ON/OFF ✅ True = EA trades
    BuyOnlyMode Only open BUY trades ❌ False = Both directions
    SellOnlyMode Only open SELL trades ❌ False = Both directions
    TakeProfit Profit target in pips 10 = 10 pips profit
    StopLoss Stop loss in pips 1000 = 1000 pips SL


    LOT SIZE SETTINGS

    Lot Calculation Mode

    • Fixed Lot: Always use same lot size

      • InitialLot = 0.01  → Always trade 0.01 lots

    • Money-based: Calculate based on account size

      • MoneyPerLot = 10000  → Every $10,000 = 0.01 lot

      • $20,000 account → 0.02 lots

    MARTINGALE SETTINGS (Averaging)

    Input Meaning Example
    MartingaleDistance How far price must move to add another trade 30 = Add trade every 30 pips
    LotMultiplier How much to increase lot size each time 1.3 = 30% bigger each trade
    MaxMartingale Maximum number of trades in sequence 20 = Stop after 20 trades
    MinMartingaleDelay Wait time between adding trades 1 = Wait 1 minute

    TIME & FILTERS

    Input Purpose
    StartTime / EndTime Only trade between these hours "09:00" to "17:00"
    MaxSpreadPoints Don't trade if spread too high 30 = Max 3 pips spread

    📊 TREND FILTER (EMA Cross)

    Input Function
    UseEMATrendFilter ON/OFF switch for trend filter
    EMATrendTimeframe What chart to check trend on H1, H4, Daily

    How it works:

    • Checks if 5 EMAs are aligned (10 > 20 > 50 > 100 > 200)

    • Only allows trades in trend direction

    • Prevents buying in downtrend or selling in uptrend

     GAP DETECTION

    • UseGapDetection: Turns gap check ON/OFF

    • MinGapSizePips: How big gap to care about

      • 10 = Only pause for gaps bigger than 10 pips

    NEWS FILTER (4 Modes)

    Mode Action
    DISABLED Ignore news
    BEFORE_ONLY Only trade BEFORE news
    AFTER_ONLY Only trade AFTER news
    AVOID Don't trade near news

    Settings:

    • NewsBufferMinutesBefore: 60 = Stop 1 hour before news

    • NewsBufferMinutesAfter: 30 = Wait 30 min after news

    • NewsCurrencyFilter: "USD,EUR" = Only check USD/EUR news

    RISK LIMITS (Important!)

    Daily Loss Limit (Drawdown)

    Mode Example Meaning
    Percentage 15% Stop if lose 15% of account in one day
    Money $50 Stop if lose $50 in one day

    Daily Profit Target

    Mode Example Meaning
    Percentage 1% Stop after making 1% profit today
    Money $10 Stop after making $10 profit today

    Total Account Target

    • ProfitTargetBalancePercent: 8%

    • Means: Stop EA forever when account grows by 8% total

    TECHNICAL SETTINGS

    Input Simple Meaning
    Slippage Price tolerance 3 = Allow 3 points slippage
    MagicNumber EA's ID number 123456 = Only manages its own trades
    MinTimeConfirmation Wait time after signal 15 = Wait 15 minutes
    UseTrailingStop Move stop loss as profit grows True = Activate
    TrailingStop Distance for trailing 10 = Keep stop 10 pips from price

    推荐产品
    RoundLock EA MT5
    AW Trading Software Limited
    专家
    Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT4 版本 -> 此处 / 故障排除 -> 此处 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一对订单。 因此，订单组之间的距离会自动调整 -以
    ExtremeX
    Noelle Chua Mei Ping
    专家
    491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
    BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
    Sakhid Ngabduloh
    专家
    Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
    Argo Gridosaur MT5
    Encho Enev
    专家
    The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
    DYJ BoS EA
    Daying Cao
    专家
    DYJ BoS EA 使用 DYJ BoS 指标作为识别市场结构趋势变化的基本策略。 一旦上升和下降趋势线突破这些UN或DN线，相应的品种将自动从市场上开仓。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置 关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种 足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇交易品种，设置TP=500（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于 Volatility 75 Index ，设置TP=500000（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500000（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于Boom 1000 Index，设置TP=30美元/最小交易量 和 SL=30美元/最小交易量； DYJ BoS EA适用于各种图表周期。 参数模版请参考截图红色方块内设置。 参数可以优化，或者用此模版继续优化 其他品种 参数。 参数 InpUseLanguage  =  English -- Use Language InpVolume = 0.01 --   V
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    专家
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    专家
    “两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
    Supernatural Li Shao Xia
    Dequan Li
    专家
    一款集十余年交易经验所得的精华之作！        首先，自动的交易来说想实现趋势交易是非常困难的，就好比是先有指标还是先有价格这个问题一样，当然是先有价格再有指标，所以我们参考任何指标都有滞后性。马丁格尔交易是非常有名的交易方法，但是这个方法会导致最终账户爆仓归零，震荡的时候却是如鱼得水，充分发挥资金的利用率，让利润奔跑起来。那我们就需要正确对待马丁的使用方法了，在适当的时候进行交易，在相对适当的时候停止交易，这样的交易就可以尽可能的避免一些大的波动，马丁格尔交易只要能有效的避开这些大的波动，就可以减小爆仓的几率，。本款EA是自动交易，但是并未完全是24*7的托管模式，所有参数均以内置不允许设置和修改，唯一能修改的是订单注释。 重要的事情说三遍：EA运行期间需要观察情况，请根据实际交易情况对账户交易账户的资金、货币对等进行调整。 重要的事情说三遍：EA运行期间需要观察情况，请根据实际交易情况对账户交易账户的资金、货币对等进行调整。 重要的事情说三遍：EA运行期间需要观察情况，请根据实际交易情况对账户交易账户的资金、货币对等进行调整。 祝您交易愉快！
    Breakout Master Strategy
    Ivan Isern Puyuelo
    专家
    Breakout Master Strategy 是一款精密构建的“只做多头”的专家顾问（EA），专注于利用指数和像黄金这样的商品的看涨突破机会。它正是支撑 Darwinex 上公开跟踪的 EWLT 策略的实际引擎 —— 真金实钱，真实结果，现在可在你的 MetaTrader 5 终端上自动运行。 这不是网格（grid）或马丁格尔（martingale）EA。它是一种基于规则的策略，以价格行为和动能为基础，专为重视一致性、风险控制和透明逻辑的交易者设计。 Strategy Overview EA 通过识别最近的价格极值来扫描突破机会，当价格超过定义的回顾期内的最高点时即发出市场买入订单 —— 不等待回调，也不用复杂过滤器。这是一个纯动能系统，专为在强烈向上倾斜的市场中执行只做多的入场操作。 Price Breakout Trigger – 使用 X 根蜡烛的最高高点来检测突破级别 Immediate Execution – 一旦价格突破计算触发点就发出市场买入订单 Multiple Stop Loss Modes – 可选择固定点位 SL、基于价格百分比 SL 或 ATR 计算的 S
    Nova MFI Scalper
    Anita Monus
    专家
    Nova MFI Scalper — Momentum-Flow Precision System Nova MFI Scalper integrates advanced volume‑weighted momentum analytics directly into MT5. By interpreting the subtle interplay of accumulation and distribution, it identifies zones where market intent is strongest, filtering out fleeting, low-conviction movements. Unlike standard oscillators or over-engineered black-box systems, Nova MFI Scalper operates on a structurally disciplined framework — ensuring every signal is backed by layered validat
    Lemm Scalper EA MT5
    Fabio Sanna
    专家
    Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    专家
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    专家
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Xgrid Scalper MT5
    Prafull Manohar Nikam
    专家
    This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
    UniversalTrader
    Remi Passanello
    4.64 (11)
    专家
    通用交易平台（UT） 该EA是RPTrade Pro解决方案系统的一部分。 UT是使用趋势和振荡器指标的交易机器人。 它旨在供任何人使用，即使是交易的绝对初学者也可以使用它。 专为每个时间表而设计 用途止盈，止损和尾随止损。 也可以作为不带SL / TP的交换机使用 适用于任何一对 它是如何工作的 UT是趋势追随者。 它使用A内置的超级趋势指标来查找交易条目，并使用抛物线SAR来止损/追踪/折损甚至头寸 TP / SL / TS或下一个相反的交易将停止交易。 不套期保值，不求平均。 在下一个交易开始之前，交易必须结束。 UT控制每个刻度线或每个柱线，可以以实际刻度线或开盘价进行优化。 测试中 在测试之前必须进行优化。专门的支持站点将很快提供完整的描述和指导。 输入项 IsMicroAccount：[布尔] True将最小手数设置为0.01 False将最小手数设置为0.1 CompletedBars：[布尔] True将仅在新的柱线开盘时交易（开盘价模式） 虚假将交易每一刻 GlobalTimeFrame：[ENUM TIMEFRAME]选择整个EA的时间范围 FiveDig
    Bollinger Breakout Pro
    Micheal
    专家
    Strategy Type: News-Based Trading with Technical Indicators for EURUSD Pair 15 Minute Timeframe With Darwinex Broker (Default Setting) After every 30 sales, the price for EA will increase by 20%, ensuring your EA's value grows as demand rises Key Features: News Filter Integration: The EA incorporates an advanced news filter that monitors upcoming economic events, utilizing data from a reliable news feed. This ensures your trades are aligned with market movements influenced by high-impact news r
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (236)
    专家
    Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
    Range Breaker
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    专家
    Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
    Marksman MT5
    Agus Santoso
    专家
    MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Marksman EA – 精准入场，干净利落地执行。 Marksman 是一款基于单次交易策略的自动化 EA，旨在通过一次精准交易，在每个仓位上设置止盈和止损。 这款 EA 的设计灵感源自真正的神射手，结合使用 OsMA、随机震荡指标和移动平均线，以高精度筛选最佳交易机会。 主要特点： 单次入场：一个仓位，一次决策，无需平均或马丁格尔策略。 全面风险控制：每个仓位均配备止损和获利，非常适合自律的交易者。 三重过滤系统：只有当 OsMA、随机震荡指标和移动平均线三个指标一致时，才会入场。 通用货币对和时间框架：适用于所有交易品种和时间框架，并可根据货币对的特性进行优化。 轻量稳定：图表负载低，适用于 VPS 或实盘交易。 核心策略： OsMA 检测动量和背离。 随机指标确认超卖/超买状态。 移动平均线作为主要趋势过滤器。 当三者一致时，EA 将开仓，
    Gold Extreme Furious
    Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
    专家
    Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
    EA Maling Gold
    Felin Sitohang
    专家
    EA Maling Gold  is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Suitable for any broker conditions.  Info Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: D1 Min deposit:  $400   For 0.01 Lot Min leverage 1:200 Features: Martingale Maximum positions at a time is 3 positions. Set your own risk Not sensitive to broker conditions  Easy to install Time Filters And Spread Limits
    GhostSinobi
    Muhammad Sadli
    专家
    GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
    Nova FRC Trader
    Anita Monus
    专家
    Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
    Golden Phoenix MT5
    Kambiz Shahriarynasab
    专家
    Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    专家
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    Golden Wave MT5
    Agus Santoso
    专家
    MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129027 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129028 Golden Wave Expert Advisor (EA) 是一种复杂的交易系统，旨在利用波动高点-波动低点和回调交易方法利用市场趋势和回撤。此 EA 专为寻求通过基于市场结构和价格行为的系统性进入和退出来获得持续利润的交易者量身定制。 核心功能： 1. 波动高点-波动低点检测： 自动识别关键波动高点和波动低点以映射市场结构。 通过分析更高的高点/低点或更低的高点/低点来确定趋势方向。 使用这些关键水平来定义进入和退出点的兴趣区域。 2. 回调进入策略： 等待价格回撤至波动产生的显著支撑位和阻力位。 结合斐波那契回撤（38.2%、50%、61.8%）和枢轴区域来确认回调水平。 使用蜡烛图或动量指标（如 RSI 或随机震荡指标）确认入场。 3. 动态趋势分析： 识别当前的市场趋势，以确保入场与主导方向保持一致。 过滤掉区间波动或波动市场条件下的交易，以提高准
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    专家
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    RSI Intelligent
    Sabil Yudifera
    专家
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    专家
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
    AW Trading Software Limited
    5 (2)
    专家
    AW Trend Predictor EA - 使用趋势指标信号 AW Trend Predictor 进行交易的 EA。使用指标策略 TakeProfit 和 StopLoss。可以使用多时间帧过滤。具有由指标计算的固定止损或止损。基于时间的工作和平均在功能上是可能的。 说明和说明 ->   HERE   / MT4 版本 ->   HERE 好处： 使用指标根据当前波动率计算的固定止损或动态止损 具有准时工作、限制滑点和最大点差的功能 适用于所有类型的交易工具 适合追踪手动开仓 适用于任何时间范围，我们建议在不低于 M15 的时间范围内工作 包括通过更高时间框架或长期指标过滤趋势的功能 可以选择使用平均 输入设置： MAIN SETTINGS Success Rate - The success rate for opening an order. First order on new signal only - Ability to choose to open new orders only when a new signal from the indicator arriv
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (395)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.85 (27)
    专家
    真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.75 (53)
    专家
    AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (11)
    专家
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (101)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (13)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    2.73 (26)
    专家
    重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.9 (30)
    专家
    X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (15)
    专家
    概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    专家
    Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (91)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    Cheat Engine
    Connor Michael Woodson
    4.2 (5)
    专家
    Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    2 (4)
    专家
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (5)
    专家
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.63 (24)
    专家
    长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (7)
    专家
    房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：189美元，下次定价：289美元（仅剩3本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    专家
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.78 (55)
    专家
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.46 (13)
    专家
    Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]     [SET FILES] 核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不
    作者的更多信息
    Trion Miner EA
    Msyaikhul Umam
    专家
    Trion Miner EA is built based on smart grid averaging hedging system, which has been perfected. If these strategies run individually without any combination of other strategies, it will be very risky. And it will end up blowing out your account. By combining these three strategies and adding a systematic system, we can cover the weakness of each strategy and build a very profitable EA. Trion Miner use multi-currency hedging system that will make the trade always profitable wherever the market g
    Sky Dragon EA
    Msyaikhul Umam
    专家
    Overview Sky Dragon EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent trend detection, adaptive martingale strategy, and risk management. The EA uses a custom-built trend indicator to identify high-probability market conditions and only executes trades when a valid trend is confirmed, preventing overtrading and improving win rate. Recommended Chart: XAUUSD, any currencies Timeframe: H1,  any timeframe Balance: $1000 Daily Target Profit 1% or lower.   TRADING
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论