Auuu MA UAS
- Experts
- Zazkia Nur Alifa
- Versão: 1.0
Auu MA UAS – Virtual Risk Control EA
Version 1.00
Auu MA UAS is a clean and disciplined Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a moving-average–based reverse signal logic combined with a virtual risk control system.
This EA focuses on controlled exposure, simplicity, and broker-independent trade management, without using server-side Stop Loss or Take Profit.
Strategy Overview
-
Trades based on reverse signals derived from moving average relationships
-
Opens positions against short-term directional bias
-
Executes trades only on new bar formation to filter market noise
-
Enforces strict directional discipline:
-
No hedging between Buy and Sell
-
One active trade direction at a time
-
-
No grid, no martingale, no lot escalation
Key Features
-
Virtual Stop Loss (Pips-based) for floating loss control
-
Optional Virtual Stop Loss (USD-based) for fixed monetary protection
-
No broker-side SL/TP (hidden exit logic)
-
Automatic lot size normalization according to broker rules
-
Built-in margin availability verification
-
Volume limit validation to prevent execution errors
-
Efficient MT5-native implementation using the CTrade class
Recommended Settings
-
Symbols: Forex pairs, Metals, Indices (broker dependent)
-
Timeframe: M15 – H1 (optimal), also effective on higher timeframes
-
Lot Size: 0.01 (default – suitable for small accounts)
-
Virtual SL (Pips): Adjust according to symbol volatility
-
Virtual SL (USD): Set to 0 to disable
-
All parameters are fully customizable
Why Auu MA UAS?
-
Simple and transparent execution logic
-
Virtual Stop Loss keeps exits hidden from broker visibility
-
Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards
-
No risky recovery or averaging techniques
-
Designed for traders who prioritize risk control and stability
Important Notes
-
Performs best in ranging or mildly trending markets
-
Strong trends may increase drawdown due to reverse logic
-
Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use
-
Trading involves risk; profits are not guaranteed
Input Parameters
-
LotSize – trading volume
-
MaxPositions – maximum positions per symbol
-
VirtualSL_Pips – virtual stop loss in pips
-
VirtualSL_USD – virtual stop loss in USD (0 = disabled)
Trade with discipline using Auu MA UAS —
minimal logic, virtual protection, controlled execution.