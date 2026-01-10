Auuu MA UAS

Auu MA UAS – Virtual Risk Control EA

Version 1.00

Auu MA UAS is a clean and disciplined Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a moving-average–based reverse signal logic combined with a virtual risk control system.

This EA focuses on controlled exposure, simplicity, and broker-independent trade management, without using server-side Stop Loss or Take Profit.

Strategy Overview

Trades based on reverse signals derived from moving average relationships

Opens positions against short-term directional bias

Executes trades only on new bar formation to filter market noise

Enforces strict directional discipline: No hedging between Buy and Sell One active trade direction at a time

No grid, no martingale, no lot escalation

Key Features

Virtual Stop Loss (Pips-based) for floating loss control

Optional Virtual Stop Loss (USD-based) for fixed monetary protection

No broker-side SL/TP (hidden exit logic)

Automatic lot size normalization according to broker rules

Built-in margin availability verification

Volume limit validation to prevent execution errors

Efficient MT5-native implementation using the CTrade class

Recommended Settings

Symbols: Forex pairs, Metals, Indices (broker dependent)

Timeframe: M15 – H1 (optimal), also effective on higher timeframes

Lot Size: 0.01 (default – suitable for small accounts)

Virtual SL (Pips): Adjust according to symbol volatility

Virtual SL (USD): Set to 0 to disable

All parameters are fully customizable

Why Auu MA UAS?

Simple and transparent execution logic

Virtual Stop Loss keeps exits hidden from broker visibility

Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards

No risky recovery or averaging techniques

Designed for traders who prioritize risk control and stability

Important Notes

Performs best in ranging or mildly trending markets

Strong trends may increase drawdown due to reverse logic

Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use

Trading involves risk; profits are not guaranteed

Input Parameters

LotSize – trading volume

MaxPositions – maximum positions per symbol

VirtualSL_Pips – virtual stop loss in pips

VirtualSL_USD – virtual stop loss in USD (0 = disabled)

Trade with discipline using Auu MA UAS —

minimal logic, virtual protection, controlled execution.