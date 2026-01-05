VertexAlgo

VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1

Precision. Speed. Exponential Growth.

Are you looking for a trading system that respects the market rather than fighting it? VertexAlgo is a sophisticated engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

💎 Launch Special: Only $30

Current Price: $30 (Standard Price: $1099) Secure your license now before the price adjusts to its true value. 👉 BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the VertexAlgo recommended settings. 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/krzychq

🔀 3 Money Management Modes: Tailored to Your Goals

VertexAlgo offers ultimate flexibility with three distinct ways to manage your capital:

1. 🛡️ Fixed Lot (Stability Mode)

  • Best for: Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext) & Conservative Trading.

  • How it works: Trades with a constant volume (e.g., 0.01 lot) regardless of balance.

  • Benefit: Ensures maximum consistency and strictly limits drawdown, helping you pass evaluations safely.

2. 🚀 Auto Risk (Exponential Growth)

  • Best for: Aggressive Personal Account Growth.

  • How it works: Calculates lot size as a percentage of your Equity (e.g., 1% risk per trade). As your account grows, your trade size increases mathematically (Compound Interest).

  • Result: This mode powered our backtest from $10,000 to over $39 Million.

3. 📈 Lot Per Balance (Progressive Growth)

  • Best for: Linear, Predictable Scaling.

  • How it works: Increases lot size in steps based on your balance (e.g., 0.01 lot for every $1,000 in the account).

  • Benefit: A balanced approach that grows your account faster than Fixed Lot but with more stability than Auto Risk.

⚔️ Dual-Core Strategy Engine

VertexAlgo is not limited to a single logic. It puts the power of choice in your hands with two distinct internal algorithms. You can easily switch between Strategy 1 and Strategy 2 in the settings to perfectly adapt the system to your trading style.


📊 Backtest Results

Based on high-precision tick data history on XAUUSD H1.

  • Total Net Profit: $39,909,188.66

  • Profit Factor: 2.62 

  • Recovery Factor: 129.51

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled to ensure long-term survivability.

No Martingale | ❌ No Grid | ❌ No Arbitrage

✅ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

  • Broker: True ECN broker with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets).

  • Deposit: Minimum $500, Recommended $1000-2000+.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 low-latency operation.

[Buy VertexAlgo Now for $30] Stop gambling. Start trading with an engineered advantage.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves significant risk. Historical performance (backtests) does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and ensure you understand the risks involved before investing real capital.

