Neon Trend – Advanced Trend & Momentum System

Neon Trend is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system condensed into a single, elegant window. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, this tool combines a Normalized Momentum Oscillator with a powerful Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard.

Stop trading against the trend. Let Neon Trend illuminate the market structure for you.

🔥 Why Neon Trend?

Trading becomes difficult when you lose track of the "Big Picture." Neon Trend solves this by ensuring every trade you take is aligned with the global market direction.

All-in-One Dashboard: Forget about switching charts. The built-in panel automatically scans M15, H1, and H4 timeframes in real-time using a trend-following algorithm. It gives you an instant bias: UP (Bullish) or DN (Bearish). Smart Noise Filtering: The histogram uses a sophisticated normalization algorithm to filter out flat markets. 🟦 Deep Sky Blue: Strong Bullish Momentum (Buying Zone).

🟥 Hot Pink: Strong Bearish Momentum (Selling Zone).

⬜ Silver: Neutral/Noise (Stay aside). Precision Entries: The dotted Signal Line acts as a trigger. It helps you catch reversals early and filters out false breakouts. 100% Non-Repainting: Neon Trend is professional-grade software. It never repaints or back-paints. Once a candle closes, the signal is permanent. Performance Optimized: Built with lightweight code and handle caching, it ensures zero lag even when running on multiple charts simultaneously.

📊 Trading Strategy

The system relies on Confluence—aligning the higher timeframe trend with short-term momentum.

✅ BUY Setup (Long):

Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4) show "UP". Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Blue. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses above the dotted Signal Line.

❌ SELL Setup (Short):

Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes show "DN". Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Pink. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses below the dotted Signal Line.

🚪 Exit Rule: Consider closing your position or taking partial profits when the histogram turns Silver, indicating the trend is losing power.

⚙️ Parameters (Inputs)

The indicator is plug-and-play, but fully customizable:

RSI Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the oscillator (Default: 14).

Smoothing: Adjust the smoothness of the Signal Line (Default: 5).

Show Dashboard: Toggle the MTF panel ON or OFF.

Dashboard Colors: Customize Up/Down colors and background to fit your chart theme perfectly.

Font Size: Adjust text size for 4K or standard screens.

🚀 Improve Your Win Rate Today

Don't guess where the market is going. Visualizing the trend across multiple timeframes is the key to consistency. Neon Trend gives you that professional edge in a stunning, easy-to-read package.