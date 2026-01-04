Crash 500 Sniper Pro
- Indicators
- Renier Nell
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
🎯 CRASH 500 SNIPER PRO — Precision SELL Signal Indicator
Stop guessing. Start sniping.
Crash 500 Sniper Pro is a professional-grade SELL signal indicator engineered exclusively for the Crash 500 Index. Built on a proprietary 6-point confluence algorithm, it identifies high-probability crash zones before they happen — giving you the edge to enter sells with confidence.
⚡ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE SNIPER PRO
❌ The Problem: Most traders enter Crash 500 sells too early or too late. They rely on gut feeling, single indicators, or lagging signals — and get stopped out when the market spikes against them.
✅ The Solution: Sniper Pro uses multi-factor confluence detection to filter out weak setups. It only signals when multiple market conditions align — RSI extremes, momentum shifts, trend positioning, volume anomalies, and price action patterns — all calculated in real-time.
The result? Fewer signals. Higher accuracy. Better entries.
🔥 KEY FEATURES
📊 INTELLIGENT SIGNAL SYSTEM
- 3-Tier Signal Detection: Approaching Zone → Sell Signal → Strong Sell
- Real-Time Strength Meter: See exactly how strong each setup is (0-100%)
- Early Warning Alerts: Get notified when price approaches the sell zone — before the signal triggers
🎨 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
- Clean, modern panel displays signal status at a glance
- Color-coded strength bar shows setup quality
- Non-intrusive design keeps your chart clean
🔔 COMPLETE ALERT SYSTEM
- Popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Mobile push notifications
- Alert only on STRONG signals option
📈 SIGNAL STATES EXPLAINED
|Status
|Meaning
|⚪ WAITING
|No setup detected — stay patient
|🟡 APPROACHING
|Price entering potential sell zone — prepare
|🟠 SELL SIGNAL
|Confluence conditions met — valid entry
|🔴 STRONG SELL
|Maximum confluence — highest probability setup
|🟢 OVERSOLD
|Market extended down — avoid new sells
⚙️ OPTIMIZED SETTINGS
Sniper Pro comes pre-configured with optimized parameters for Crash 500. Simply attach to your chart and start receiving signals immediately.
Customizable Options:
- Panel position & colors
- Alert preferences (toggle each type)
- Strong-signal-only alert mode
- Approaching zone alerts
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
- Symbol Restriction: This indicator is licensed exclusively for Crash 500 Index. It will not function on other symbols.
- Timeframe: Optimized for M1 but compatible with all timeframes
- Broker: Works with Deriv.
🚀 GET YOUR EDGE NOW
Join traders who've stopped gambling and started sniping their Crash 500 entries.
Crash 500 Sniper Pro — Precision entries. Fewer losses. More confidence.