AurumEdge M1

AurumEdge M1— XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision Gold Scalping on M1 —Fully Automated & Risk-Controlled

—After purchasing contact me on mql or telegram ( @mhtr001 ) for set file—

Introducing AurumEdge M1, a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading on the M1 timeframe.

Built for speed, accuracy, and discipline, AurumEdge M1 executes high-probability gold scalping trades automatically — removing emotions and human error from your trading. Why AurumEdge M1? Optimized only for XAUUSD (GOLD) Trades on M1 timeframe for ultra-precise entries Fully automated — no manual trading required Advanced risk & money management system Handles gold’s high volatility & fast price movements Works with all MT5 brokers & account types AurumEdge M1 is not a generic robot.

It is engineered specifically for gold scalping, using intelligent market analysis to exploit short-term price inefficiencies commonly found on XAUUSD. Smart Trading Logic AurumEdge M1 analyzes the market in real time on M1, opening trades only when multiple conditions align:

• Trend direction confirmation • Momentum strength validation • Volatility & spread filtering • Session-based trade execution This multi-layer filtering helps reduce false signals and improves trade accuracy.

Capital Protection & Risk Control Risk control is built into every trade: • Smart trade frequency limitation • Drawdown protection logic • No martingale • No dangerous recovery systems Trade safely and consistently.

Key Features XAUUSD-only optimized strategy M1 scalping execution Fast order execution logic ECN / Raw / Standard account compatible VPS-friendly (recommended) Free lifetime updates Recommended Setup • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: M1 • Broker: Low-spread MT5 broker recommended • VPS: Strongly recommended • Minimum deposit: 250$

After purchase, you’ll receive optimized preset files and a simple installation guide. Real Market Performance Aurumedge M1 is designed for live market conditions, not over-optimized backtests.

Who Is This EA For? Traders looking for automated gold scalping Traders who prefer low-timeframe (M1) precision Beginners wanting hands-free trading Advanced traders seeking a dedicated XAUUSD EA Trade Gold with Confidence Let AurumEdge M1 execute your trades with discipline and speed. No emotions. No overtrading. Just smart XAUUSD scalping automation.

Download AurumEdge M1 today and trade GOLD like a professional.