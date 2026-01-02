One Click Trade Manager
- Utilità
- Kamal Kumar
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This is not an EA – it’s a simple and powerful MT5 indicator designed to help you manage trades quickly and easily.
✅ Key Features:
TP1 Auto-Set – Fixed at 1RR
TP2 Auto-Set – Set at 2RR
Fast Lot Calculation – Calculates lot size based on SL in 1 second
Quick Actions:
Close All Trades
Move to Breakeven
Set TP at RR1 / RR2
User-Friendly – No complex setup, just attach to chart and start using
📞 Support:
Telegram – @inForexVIP
WhatsApp – +923118409597
🔜 MT4 Version Coming Soon
We are available for any issues or updates.
Make trading easier – manage everything with one click! ✅