One Click Trade Manager

This is not an EA – it’s a simple and powerful MT5 indicator designed to help you manage trades quickly and easily.

✅ Key Features:

TP1 Auto-Set – Fixed at 1RR

TP2 Auto-Set – Set at 2RR

Fast Lot Calculation – Calculates lot size based on SL in 1 second

Quick Actions: Close All Trades Move to Breakeven Set TP at RR1 / RR2

User-Friendly – No complex setup, just attach to chart and start using

📞 Support:

Telegram – @inForexVIP

WhatsApp – +923118409597

🔜 MT4 Version Coming Soon

We are available for any issues or updates.

Make trading easier – manage everything with one click! ✅