ICT quaterly time zones
- Indicators
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- Version: 11.1
- Activations: 15
Advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5
Key Features
📊 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Multi-timeframe FVG detection (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1)
- Customizable colors per timeframe with independent opacity control
- Automatic invalidation tracking - removes filled/tested gaps
- Adjustable display limits and minimum gap size filtering
- Smart labeling system with position control
🎯 Silver Bullet Zones
- AM Session (03:00-04:00 EST / 08:00-09:00 GMT)
- PM Session (10:00-11:00 EST / 15:00-16:00 GMT)
- High/Low range markers with customizable styling
- Premium/discount zone visualization
🌍 Trading Sessions (Kill Zones)
- Asia Session (23:00-06:00 GMT)
- London Session (07:00-14:25 GMT)
- New York Session (14:30-22:55 GMT)
- Session high/low tracking with visual markers
- Customizable colors, opacity, and border styles
📈 Pivot Points
- Multiple calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci
- Daily pivot levels (PP, R1-R4, S1-S4)
- Customizable line styles and colors
- Automatic label placement
🤖 Smart Trading Panel
- Real-time market analysis with confidence scoring
- Automated setup detection based on FVG retests
- Complete trade management: Entry, Stop Loss, TP1/TP2/TP3
- Adjustable Risk:Reward ratios (default 1:2, 1:3, 1:5)
- Market structure analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- Session context awareness
- Movable panel with 4 corner position options
Benefits
✅ All-in-one ICT trading tool
✅ Highly customizable visual settings
✅ Reduces chart clutter with smart filtering
✅ Suitable for all skill levels
✅ Works on all timeframes and instruments
✅ No repainting - deleted gaps stay deleted
Perfect For
- ICT methodology traders
- Smart Money Concept (SMC) practitioners
- Swing and day traders
- Liquidity-based trading strategies
Transform your trading with professional ICT analysis tools combined in one powerful indicator!