ICT quaterly time zones

Advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

Key Features

📊 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Multi-timeframe FVG detection (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1)

(M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) Customizable colors per timeframe with independent opacity control

with independent opacity control Automatic invalidation tracking - removes filled/tested gaps

- removes filled/tested gaps Adjustable display limits and minimum gap size filtering

and minimum gap size filtering Smart labeling system with position control

🎯 Silver Bullet Zones

AM Session (03:00-04:00 EST / 08:00-09:00 GMT)

(03:00-04:00 EST / 08:00-09:00 GMT) PM Session (10:00-11:00 EST / 15:00-16:00 GMT)

(10:00-11:00 EST / 15:00-16:00 GMT) High/Low range markers with customizable styling

Premium/discount zone visualization

🌍 Trading Sessions (Kill Zones)

Asia Session (23:00-06:00 GMT)

(23:00-06:00 GMT) London Session (07:00-14:25 GMT)

(07:00-14:25 GMT) New York Session (14:30-22:55 GMT)

(14:30-22:55 GMT) Session high/low tracking with visual markers

Customizable colors, opacity, and border styles

📈 Pivot Points

Multiple calculation methods : Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci

: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci Daily pivot levels (PP, R1-R4, S1-S4)

Customizable line styles and colors

Automatic label placement

🤖 Smart Trading Panel

Real-time market analysis with confidence scoring

with confidence scoring Automated setup detection based on FVG retests

based on FVG retests Complete trade management : Entry, Stop Loss, TP1/TP2/TP3

: Entry, Stop Loss, TP1/TP2/TP3 Adjustable Risk:Reward ratios (default 1:2, 1:3, 1:5)

(default 1:2, 1:3, 1:5) Market structure analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

(Bullish/Bearish/Neutral) Session context awareness

Movable panel with 4 corner position options

Benefits

✅ All-in-one ICT trading tool

✅ Highly customizable visual settings

✅ Reduces chart clutter with smart filtering

✅ Suitable for all skill levels

✅ Works on all timeframes and instruments

✅ No repainting - deleted gaps stay deleted

Perfect For

ICT methodology traders

Smart Money Concept (SMC) practitioners

Swing and day traders

Liquidity-based trading strategies

Transform your trading with professional ICT analysis tools combined in one powerful indicator!