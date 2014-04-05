ICT quaterly time zones

Advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

Key Features

📊 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Multi-timeframe FVG detection (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1)
  • Customizable colors per timeframe with independent opacity control
  • Automatic invalidation tracking - removes filled/tested gaps
  • Adjustable display limits and minimum gap size filtering
  • Smart labeling system with position control

🎯 Silver Bullet Zones

  • AM Session (03:00-04:00 EST / 08:00-09:00 GMT)
  • PM Session (10:00-11:00 EST / 15:00-16:00 GMT)
  • High/Low range markers with customizable styling
  • Premium/discount zone visualization

🌍 Trading Sessions (Kill Zones)

  • Asia Session (23:00-06:00 GMT)
  • London Session (07:00-14:25 GMT)
  • New York Session (14:30-22:55 GMT)
  • Session high/low tracking with visual markers
  • Customizable colors, opacity, and border styles

📈 Pivot Points

  • Multiple calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci
  • Daily pivot levels (PP, R1-R4, S1-S4)
  • Customizable line styles and colors
  • Automatic label placement

🤖 Smart Trading Panel

  • Real-time market analysis with confidence scoring
  • Automated setup detection based on FVG retests
  • Complete trade management: Entry, Stop Loss, TP1/TP2/TP3
  • Adjustable Risk:Reward ratios (default 1:2, 1:3, 1:5)
  • Market structure analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • Session context awareness
  • Movable panel with 4 corner position options

Benefits

✅ All-in-one ICT trading tool
✅ Highly customizable visual settings
✅ Reduces chart clutter with smart filtering
✅ Suitable for all skill levels
✅ Works on all timeframes and instruments
✅ No repainting - deleted gaps stay deleted

Perfect For

  • ICT methodology traders
  • Smart Money Concept (SMC) practitioners
  • Swing and day traders
  • Liquidity-based trading strategies

Transform your trading with professional ICT analysis tools combined in one powerful indicator!


