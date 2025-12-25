Headging cc


🔹 Expert Advisor Description

Market Safe Trend EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade Forex and Gold markets using a simple and robust trend-following strategy.
The EA is developed with strict compliance to MQL5 Market rules and is optimized to pass Automatic Validation without errors.

This Expert Advisor works on netting accounts, automatically adapts trading volume based on available margin, and applies broker-safe risk controls to ensure stable operation across different symbols and account sizes.

🔹 Trading Strategy

The EA uses a moving average crossover method to identify market trends:

  • Buy trades are opened when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA.

  • Sell trades are opened when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA.

To avoid overtrading and market noise, all trade decisions are executed only on the opening of a new bar.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Automatic lot size adjustment based on free margin

  • No fixed or aggressive lot sizing

  • Trades are skipped if margin is insufficient

  • Built-in protection against invalid volume and insufficient funds

This makes the EA suitable even for small test balances used during MQL5 validation.

🔹 Trade Management

  • Initial Stop Loss applied to every trade

  • Safe trailing stop mechanism

  • Broker-aware stop level and freeze level handling

  • No excessive order modification (anti-spam protection)

All trade modifications are performed only when valid and allowed by broker conditions.

🔹 Safety & Compatibility

  • Fully compatible with netting accounts

  • Works on any Forex symbol and Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Designed to operate on any timeframe

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • No dangerous recovery or averaging techniques

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any Forex pair or XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 or higher (recommended)

  • Account type: Netting

  • Initial deposit: Any (EA adapts lot size automatically)

🔹 Important Notes

  • Results depend on market conditions and broker settings

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account

🔹 Summary

Market Safe Trend EA is a clean, stable, and validation-safe Expert Advisor built for traders who value simplicity, risk control, and long-term usability.
It is an excellent choice for users looking for a reliable trend-following EA that complies fully with MQL5 Market requirements.


