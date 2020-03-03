Dynamic TP XAU Scalper


🤖 EA Name: Dynamic Hybrid Scalper (XAU Specialist)

"A Synergistic Blend of Trend Following and Smart Grid Logic for Consistent Gold Trading"

🌟 Key Highlights

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Triple-layer trend analysis that monitors the High Timeframe (HTF) trend down to the specific entry Signal Timeframe for maximum precision.

  • 5-Factor Signal Confirmation: A sophisticated filtering system using five core metrics: EMA Trend, RSI, MACD, ADX Strength, and Price Action Breakout.

  • Dynamic Lot Management: An intelligent lot-sizing algorithm that adjusts based on account drawdown, enabling faster recovery during market reversals.

  • Advanced Safety Suite: Features a built-in Emergency Point-Loss Stop, Break-Even Locking, and a Post-Trade Delay to prevent over-trading during volatile spikes.

  • Interactive Dashboard UI: Professional real-time display showing indicator statuses, trend alignment, and live drawdown metrics for full transparency.

📈 Trading Strategy

This EA is purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs, utilizing a disciplined systematic approach:

  1. Trend Alignment: Executes trades only in the direction of the major trend (EMA 200 on HTF) to significantly reduce the risk of trading against the market.

  2. Momentum-Based Entry: Orders are triggered only when momentum (MACD), trend strength (ADX), and price breakouts align perfectly.

  3. Smart Grid & Netting Optimization: If the market moves against the position, the EA utilizes key support/resistance levels to place pending orders, optimizing the average entry price for a safe exit.

  4. Flexible Exit Strategy: Secures profits through Group Take Profit and protects capital with an automated Trailing Stop that locks in gains as the price moves in your favor.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account Type: Supports both Netting and Hedging accounts.

  • Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M5 / M15 for Scalping; H1 for Swing Trading.

  • Minimum Deposit: Recommended $200  (depending on Lot size settings).

🛡 Risk Management Features

  • Time Filter: Customizable trading hours to avoid high-impact news or low-liquidity market closes.

  • Spread Protection: Prevents execution during periods of extreme volatility or excessive spreads.

  • Drawdown Protection: Hard-coded Group Stop Loss (measured in points) to liquidate positions if the market moves beyond a pre-defined safety threshold.

💡 Note to Investors

The Dynamic Hybrid Scalper is designed for traders seeking a disciplined, mathematically-driven system that removes emotional bias. The EA is fully customizable, allowing users to optimize RSI levels and EMA periods to match their specific risk appetite.



🛡️ RISK & LOT MANAGEMENT

Parameter Value Description
LotStart 0.01 Initial trade volume
MaxLot 0.03 Maximum allowable lot size
TakeProfitCalc 350.0 DD-based lot scaling divisor

🚪 EXIT & TRAILING STRATEGY

Parameter Value (Points) Description
GroupTakeProfitPt 20000 Basket Target Profit
GroupStopLossPt 27000 Basket Stop Loss
TrailingStart / Step 4000 / 300 Activation and movement step
BreakEvenStart / Lock 4000 / 300 BE Trigger and profit to lock

⛓️ GRID & PENDING ORDERS

Layer 1 Status: Disabled Dist: 2000 | Count: 0
Layer 2 Status: Enabled Dist: 5500 | Count: 1
Layer 3 Status: Enabled Dist: 8500 | Count: 1

📉 INDICATOR FILTERS

Indicator Timeframe Key Settings
HTF Trend (EMA) H1 Period: 200
Trend & Signal MA M4 / M5 Lookback: 145 / 43
RSI Confirmation M5 Buy < 100 | Sell > 10
ADX Strength M5 Min Level: 25

⏰ TIME FILTER

Trading Window: 08:00 - 21:00 (Server Time) Cool-down: 60 Seconds after trade close

