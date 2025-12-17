Dynamic TP XAU Scalper





🤖 EA Name: Dynamic Hybrid Scalper (XAU Specialist)

"A Synergistic Blend of Trend Following and Smart Grid Logic for Consistent Gold Trading"

🌟 Key Highlights

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Triple-layer trend analysis that monitors the High Timeframe (HTF) trend down to the specific entry Signal Timeframe for maximum precision.

5-Factor Signal Confirmation: A sophisticated filtering system using five core metrics: EMA Trend, RSI, MACD, ADX Strength, and Price Action Breakout.

Dynamic Lot Management: An intelligent lot-sizing algorithm that adjusts based on account drawdown, enabling faster recovery during market reversals.

Advanced Safety Suite: Features a built-in Emergency Point-Loss Stop , Break-Even Locking , and a Post-Trade Delay to prevent over-trading during volatile spikes.

Interactive Dashboard UI: Professional real-time display showing indicator statuses, trend alignment, and live drawdown metrics for full transparency.

📈 Trading Strategy

This EA is purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs, utilizing a disciplined systematic approach:

Trend Alignment: Executes trades only in the direction of the major trend (EMA 200 on HTF) to significantly reduce the risk of trading against the market. Momentum-Based Entry: Orders are triggered only when momentum (MACD), trend strength (ADX), and price breakouts align perfectly. Smart Grid & Netting Optimization: If the market moves against the position, the EA utilizes key support/resistance levels to place pending orders, optimizing the average entry price for a safe exit. Flexible Exit Strategy: Secures profits through Group Take Profit and protects capital with an automated Trailing Stop that locks in gains as the price moves in your favor.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Account Type: Supports both Netting and Hedging accounts.

Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD.

Timeframe: M5 / M15 for Scalping; H1 for Swing Trading.

Minimum Deposit: Recommended $200 (depending on Lot size settings).

🛡 Risk Management Features

Time Filter: Customizable trading hours to avoid high-impact news or low-liquidity market closes.

Spread Protection: Prevents execution during periods of extreme volatility or excessive spreads.

Drawdown Protection: Hard-coded Group Stop Loss (measured in points) to liquidate positions if the market moves beyond a pre-defined safety threshold.

💡 Note to Investors

The Dynamic Hybrid Scalper is designed for traders seeking a disciplined, mathematically-driven system that removes emotional bias. The EA is fully customizable, allowing users to optimize RSI levels and EMA periods to match their specific risk appetite.







