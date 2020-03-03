Dynamic TP XAU Scalper


🤖 EA Name: Dynamic Hybrid Scalper (XAU Specialist)

"A Synergistic Blend of Trend Following and Smart Grid Logic for Consistent Gold Trading"

🌟 Key Highlights

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Triple-layer trend analysis that monitors the High Timeframe (HTF) trend down to the specific entry Signal Timeframe for maximum precision.

  • 5-Factor Signal Confirmation: A sophisticated filtering system using five core metrics: EMA Trend, RSI, MACD, ADX Strength, and Price Action Breakout.

  • Dynamic Lot Management: An intelligent lot-sizing algorithm that adjusts based on account drawdown, enabling faster recovery during market reversals.

  • Advanced Safety Suite: Features a built-in Emergency Point-Loss Stop, Break-Even Locking, and a Post-Trade Delay to prevent over-trading during volatile spikes.

  • Interactive Dashboard UI: Professional real-time display showing indicator statuses, trend alignment, and live drawdown metrics for full transparency.

📈 Trading Strategy

This EA is purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs, utilizing a disciplined systematic approach:

  1. Trend Alignment: Executes trades only in the direction of the major trend (EMA 200 on HTF) to significantly reduce the risk of trading against the market.

  2. Momentum-Based Entry: Orders are triggered only when momentum (MACD), trend strength (ADX), and price breakouts align perfectly.

  3. Smart Grid & Netting Optimization: If the market moves against the position, the EA utilizes key support/resistance levels to place pending orders, optimizing the average entry price for a safe exit.

  4. Flexible Exit Strategy: Secures profits through Group Take Profit and protects capital with an automated Trailing Stop that locks in gains as the price moves in your favor.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account Type: Supports both Netting and Hedging accounts.

  • Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M5 / M15 for Scalping; H1 for Swing Trading.

  • Minimum Deposit: Recommended $200  (depending on Lot size settings).

🛡 Risk Management Features

  • Time Filter: Customizable trading hours to avoid high-impact news or low-liquidity market closes.

  • Spread Protection: Prevents execution during periods of extreme volatility or excessive spreads.

  • Drawdown Protection: Hard-coded Group Stop Loss (measured in points) to liquidate positions if the market moves beyond a pre-defined safety threshold.

💡 Note to Investors

The Dynamic Hybrid Scalper is designed for traders seeking a disciplined, mathematically-driven system that removes emotional bias. The EA is fully customizable, allowing users to optimize RSI levels and EMA periods to match their specific risk appetite.



🛡️ RISK & LOT MANAGEMENT

Parameter Value Description
LotStart 0.01 Initial trade volume
MaxLot 0.03 Maximum allowable lot size
TakeProfitCalc 350.0 DD-based lot scaling divisor

🚪 EXIT & TRAILING STRATEGY

Parameter Value (Points) Description
GroupTakeProfitPt 20000 Basket Target Profit
GroupStopLossPt 27000 Basket Stop Loss
TrailingStart / Step 4000 / 300 Activation and movement step
BreakEvenStart / Lock 4000 / 300 BE Trigger and profit to lock

⛓️ GRID & PENDING ORDERS

Layer 1 Status: Disabled Dist: 2000 | Count: 0
Layer 2 Status: Enabled Dist: 5500 | Count: 1
Layer 3 Status: Enabled Dist: 8500 | Count: 1

📉 INDICATOR FILTERS

Indicator Timeframe Key Settings
HTF Trend (EMA) H1 Period: 200
Trend & Signal MA M4 / M5 Lookback: 145 / 43
RSI Confirmation M5 Buy < 100 | Sell > 10
ADX Strength M5 Min Level: 25

⏰ TIME FILTER

Trading Window: 08:00 - 21:00 (Server Time) Cool-down: 60 Seconds after trade close

推荐产品
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
专家
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
专家
这款EA使用结构化的日内交易策略来交易主要外汇货币对。在下单之前，它会检查市场状况，并使用技术过滤器避免不良进场。它以稳定的日利润为目标，并在每个仓位上进行风险控制。EA可以同时交易多货币对，支持手动干预，并包含止损、止盈和移动止损功能。 主要特点： 交易 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、AUDUSD、GBPJPY。避开重大新闻时间。每笔交易风险为账户余额的 5–10% 或自定义比例。保持严格的进场系统以提高胜率。使用固定或动态手数（无网格，无马丁）。包含 SL、TP 和移动止损选项。支持手动管理交易。 推荐： 适合需要结构化进场和稳定风险控制的日内交易者，主要针对热门货币对。 输入参数： 手数或风险百分比 交易时间 止损与止盈 移动止损设置 手动干预选项
BTMM Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
5 (1)
专家
BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65824 Risk Warning: Trading
IGold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
IGold AI 是一款采用先进技术的全新 EA。它采用人工智能和机器学习技术，通过比较数据库中 XAUUSD 的价格及其区间，进行分散化交易，从而解构交易结构并找到潜在的订单，进行独特的剥头皮交易。 人工智能主要与我们的服务器协同工作，我们采用了一项独特的技术，当您比较价格时，它会实时在我们的服务器上再次比较，与其他市场进行比较并匹配。通过这种方式，它会参考多个交易网络。 我们数据库的数字版本 0X32 无马丁格尔 无对冲 下一个价格：399 美元。仅剩 3 个。 内部分析可根据时间调整滑点，如果我们知道滑点较低的位置， 从一天的开始到结束进行令人难以置信的每日分析。 需要注意的是，我的策略开发是我多年来作为专业交易员精心设计的，并添加了人工智能的自适应功能，以优化性能并使其更加完善。 需要特别注意的是，这是一款真正的剥头皮交易软件，利润真实，并设有止盈和止损控制。 这样您的资金就能得到保护。 您无需具备交易经验，我的工具专为初学者和专家设计，只需点击两下即可安装，因为它能像专业交易员一样工作。 购买我的产品后，请联系我获取最佳配置，您也可以在这里查看我的其他
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
BOOSTER FOR MT5 是外匯市場日常工作的專業黃牛顧問。在交易中，隨著經驗的積累，交易者通常會了解到止損單的累積水平、價格和時間在市場中起著重要作用。這個策略在這個 FOREX Expert Advisor 中實施，我希望您不僅會喜歡使用這個產品，而且會參與它的開發 - 在此處留下您的反饋和您的願望 https://www.mql5.com/en/市場 / 產品 / 45915 #! 標籤 = 評論 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45915 選項： PRICE - 在分配的時間段內需要遍歷的價格距離； TIME - 以秒為單位的分配時間； HL_PERIOD - 確定級別的柱數； HL_TIMEFRAME - 確定水平的時間範圍； BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL - 突破水平後打開訂單？; MAGIC_NUMBER - 交易的幻數； ORDERS_COMMENT - 訂單中的顧問評論； MAX_SLIPPAGE - 開倉時的最大滑點； MAX_SPREAD - 開啟交易時的最大點差； COMMI
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
专家
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
专家
基于趋势逆转的全自动高级交易机器人。如果有必要，可以使用网格策略。当达到最大推车负载时，内置 3 种类型的通知和位置锁定。 建议在 M15 时间范围内为 EURUSD 使用默认设置。 特点和优点： 能够同时在两个方向工作 具有在多个阶段按时工作的内在能力 使用经纪人不可见的虚拟止损 基于当前趋势活动的工作算法 内置自动手数计算 使用所有类型的通知 自动锁定头寸和禁用顾问的能力 为篮子中的后续订单减少止盈 考虑当前趋势或逐步调整开仓订单 MT4版本->     这里     / 故障排除 ->  这里     输入变量的详细说明和说明   -> 这里 顾问如何交易： -首先，在交易时，会考虑当前趋势活动（“主趋势过滤器”变量）。它越小，反转的可能性就越高，EA 将打开的订单就越少。 -当打开每个新订单时，EA 通过“趋势过滤器减少每个订单”来减少趋势的活动，以获取后续信号。 - 在趋势过滤信号之后使用振荡器反转信号。 确定振荡器信号活动的变量是 - 振荡器周期 - 振荡器周期。越小，信号越活跃。 振荡器区域的 K1 - 权重因子 #1。它越小，信号越活跃。 振荡器区域的 K2 - 权重
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
专家
策略描述：   本EA为趋势EA，思路是最简单的追涨追跌的交易手法，配合移动止损及时截断亏损让利润奔跑，本EA主要交易EURUSD 和 XAUUSD。 参数设置：   Transaction   ： 只有Transaction=true时EA才会工作。 Lots              ： 下单手数，建议10000USD下单1标准手 即：1000USD 下 0.1手。 less_stop        :  净值低于不在交易。 Maxi_point    ： 最大点差限制，这里要看黄金的报价小数，比如黄金两位小数点报价的平台您限制最大点差为50，那么三位小数点报价的平台就是设置500。 SL_symbol_1 ：  SL_symbol_2 ：  产品1和产品二的止损点数，比如黄金两位小数点报价的平台您设置止损点数为300，那么三位小数点报价的平台就是设置3000。  symbol_1      :  symbol_2      :   产品1和产品二的昵称，并不是所有平台的黄金都叫 "XAUUSD "。请根据平台的昵称填写。注意symbol_1 填欧元兑美元 ，symbol_2填黄金
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
专家
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
专家
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
专家
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
专家
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
专家
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
专家
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
专家
**TitanMind AI – 为精英交易者打造的精准利器** TitanMind AI 是一款高性能 EA，融合 AI 与机器学习技术，专为追求稳定盈利的交易者设计。系统结合实时决策、自适应智能及深度历史学习，实现可扩展、持续收益。 AI 核心驱动。历史数据训练。利润驱动执行。 在 **M5** 时段表现尤为突出——快速识别信号、精准执行交易。 ️ **核心功能：** - AI + ML 引擎：实时读取市场结构、趋势强度及波动区域   - 通用对：适用于任何货币对   - M5 快速交易优化   - 自适应风险管理：自动调整手数、止损、止盈、跟踪止损   - 新闻过滤：智能避开高风险事件   - 专业逻辑设计：无网格、无马丁，不赌博式交易   **推荐使用配置：** - 最低资金：$1,000–10,000   - 时间周期：M5   - 交易品种：任意主/辅货币对   - 账户类型：ECN 或 Raw Spread   - 杠杆比例：1:100 以上 **交付内容：** - TitanMindAI.ex5 文件   - 设置及优化指南   -
Bollinger Turbo
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
专家
Советник основан на популярной стратегии и использованием связки из двух индикаторов: Bollinger Bands + RSI. Добавлена функция добавления новых позиций при определенной просадке. Количество добавляемых позиций и размер просадки регулируются. Описание настроек Группа "Настройки торговли" Lot Size Размер лота Drawdown Просадка TakeProfit Тейк профит Count Счетчик доливок (не более 10) New bar control Включение явного контроля открытия нового бара (для тестера) Группа "Настройки Bollinger B
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
专家
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
专家
BoBot Scalper —— 趋势剥头皮的新纪元已经到来。 如果你交易 XAUUSD、指数 或 高速波动的货币对 —— 这个 EA 就是为你打造的。 BoBot Scalper 采用增强版 MACD/LWMA 引擎 ，能够比大众更早捕捉真正的趋势延续信号。 它反应迅速，风险控制干净利落，并通过 阶梯式货币追踪止损 来锁定利润——这是剥头皮 EA 中最聪明、最稳定的方式之一。 它 不使用马丁策略 。 它 不使用网格策略 。 它 不会乱发交易单 。 相反，它只会在以下条件成立时开仓： 出现清晰的 MACD 趋势信号 价格确认方向 你的资金条件允许安全加仓 这让你能够享受趋势加仓的优势，而不会让账户过度暴露风险。 为什么交易者喜欢 BoBot Scalper ：  强势入场，反应极快 设置简单，逻辑清晰 支持 M1 —— 天然为剥头皮而生 超安全，严格遵循账户权益规则 轻量、流畅、稳定 如果你想要的是 聪明、纪律严明的剥头皮 EA ，而不是赌徒式系统—— BoBot Scalper 正是为你准备的。
Smart Breakout EA Pro
Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
专家
Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System Smart Breakout EA Pro   is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically. Live trades:  Click Here Guide and set files: Click Here Wh
Recovery Grip Meta 5
Marta Gonzalez
专家
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.88 (17)
专家
MultiWay EA 是一个智能高效的自动交易系统，基于强大的均值回归策略。通过在九个相关（甚至一些通常“趋势性”）的货币对上进行广泛的分散化交易 — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP 和 GBPCAD — 它能够在强烈的单边走势后捕捉价格回归均值的机会。 购买后，请发送私人消息以获取完整的安装说明。 实时信号:  点击这里 当前价格 —   仅 $1937（限接下来的 10 位买家）。 MultiWay EA 非常适合那些重视简洁、稳定和清晰逻辑的交易者 — 无需复杂的设置，但具备灵活的资金管理和风险控制选项。 该智能交易系统遵循真正的“安装即忘”理念。它可以多年稳定运行，几乎无需用户干预，非常适合长期策略。 您可以将 MultiWay EA 作为账户的独立解决方案，或作为多元化投资组合中的重要组成部分。 只需将其附加到图表上，其余交给它完成。 MultiWay EA 的主要特点: 在运行过程中，EA 不仅考虑交易货币对的报价，还参考: 全球股市的波动情况 交易货币对基础货币的期货波
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
专家
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
专家
EURUSD London Breakout Pro 在先进人工智能工具的支持下开发，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 提供了干净高效的代码结构，优化了速度与稳定性。 该智能交易系统采用机构级风险管理框架，并避免使用高风险策略，如马丁格尔、网格加仓（grid averaging）或不受控的对冲。 专为追求精确与安全的交易者打造，本系统将经过验证的伦敦时段突破策略与强大的入场过滤条件相结合： EMA200 (H4) 用于方向性趋势判断 ADX(14) 测量市场强度 MACD(12,26,9) 进行动能一致性验证 RSI(14) 作为超买/超卖保护 ATR(14) 提供自适应缓冲区与动态止损设置 通过专注于交易质量而非数量，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 旨在捕捉外汇市场最具流动性的时段中高概率的行情波动——并确保稳定执行与稳健的资金保护。 系统工作原理 构建亚洲时段的“区间盒” (00:00–07:59 GMT)。 当M15蜡烛收盘突破区间盒 ± 缓冲区时入场，缓冲区 = 最大(5点, 0.1×ATR(14))。 趋势过滤：价格相对于 E
FREE
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
专家
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
专家
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
该产品的买家也购买
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
专家
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT5是用于日内交易的全自动EA交易。它基于许多指标。专家顾问能够获得很高的获胜率。 专家在EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY M15货币对的整个可用历史时期内进行了测试，并获得了出色的结果。您可以下载演示并自己进行测试。我的测试使用的是实际报价日期，准确度为99.90％，实际价差和附加滑点。 基于EA分析，基本策略始于逆序趋势和跟随趋势的市场订单 最大跌幅将为％0,1-％15％。您可以检查图片上6年的回测结果。 反应堆是如此低风险的专家。系统正在使用不同类型的算法打开订单。 坦率地说，输入太多，但请放心，我会为您提供帮助。 Ea在星期一和星期五不开放任何订单。如果您愿意，可以自己打开它。 了解了输入之后，您可以找到最适合自己的设置。 请不要将ea与假回测ea进行比较。所有结果都是真实的。 在电报上关注我们： https://t.me/joinchat/RXjxgdlM1aRZA3A4 推荐建议 推荐的时间范围是M15- M30-H1-H4。 专家可以继续使用EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY。 从20
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
专家
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
专家
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
PriceTracker MT5
Stanislau Siatsko
4.38 (13)
专家
2024 - the return of a legend and a major update and modernization of PriceTracker EA!  PriceTracker EA is specially designed for real trading, taking into account all real market conditions and factors. This is not a test grail where you get profit is only in the strategy tester.    PriceTracker EA is a multi-currency, high-yield system with an incredible account trading diversification strategy that shows results in REAL trading, in LIVE Accounts! PriceTracker EA wiil be great work on any real
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - M5 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1973370 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelou
News Catcher Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.73 (15)
专家
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
筛选:
无评论
回复评论