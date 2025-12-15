ZigZag Buy Level

The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels for the latest levels.

  • Key Features:
    • Identifies Main Highs: Uses strict criteria (based on surrounding points) to find only the most important swing highs.
    • Calculates Deep Pullback: Automatically determines a custom Buy Level (e.g., 90% of the swing depth) for high-risk/reward retracement entries.
    • Visual Structure: Draws horizontal lines for up to the last two Main Highs and their corresponding Buy Levels.
    • Latest Level Labels: Clearly labels the newest Main High and the calculated Buy Level on the chart.

Plus de l'auteur
Mnaika
Mehdi Masoudi
Experts
Manika  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 , optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows). Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for
Account Guard Pro
Mehdi Masoudi
Utilitaires
Protect your capital and lock in profits automatically with Account Guard Pro . This indispensable account management Expert Advisor ensures strict adherence to your daily risk limits. Set a maximum daily loss and a daily profit target—once either is reached, Guardian Pro instantly closes all open positions and pending orders, and halts all trading activity until the start of the next day. Its integrated visual dashboard provides a clear, real-time view of your daily P/L and current status. A cr
Dual Force Pullback Signal Pro
Mehdi Masoudi
Indicateurs
Website Description Identify high-probability Buy setups with the Dual-Force Pullback Signal Pro indicator. This powerful tool generates a strong "Buy" signal only when a constructive MACD pullback is confirmed on two different MACD settings (Slow and Fast) and the RSI is above 50, indicating bullish momentum and confirmation. The signals are delivered via sound, pop-up alerts, and push notifications, ensuring you never miss a confirmed entry. It's specifically designed for the M5 timeframe for
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis