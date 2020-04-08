ICT Daily Bias Tracker

This indicator helps traders easily understand potential market direction. It combines the Average True Range (ATR) and Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) to measure market volatility and create a dynamic cloud.

Bullish Bias Rules:

A bullish momentum phase begins when a candle closes above the upper cloud. You can expect the bias to remain bullish until a candle closes below the lower cloud.

Note: 

 The bullish trend remains active even if the price (candle) moves between the two clouds. Once bullish momentum starts, the lower cloud acts as support.


Bearish Bias Rules:

A bearish momentum phase begins when a candle closes below the lower cloud. You can expect the bias to remain bearish until a candle closes above the upper cloud.


Note:

The bearish trend remains active even if the price moves between the two clouds. Once bearish momentum starts, the upper cloud acts as resistance.



No Trade Zone:
When the price is moving inside the two clouds, exercise caution. Wait for the price to find support/resistance or for a clear bias reversal. This patience can significantly protect your capital. Remember: quality over quantity. Fewer trades often lead to greater profits.

Our Other Product:

If you are looking for a momentum-based buy/sell indicator,[Check Here].


Best Pairs:
This indicator works on any pair. For best results, we recommend using it on high-volatility instruments like Nasdaq, Gold, US 500, and US 30.



Finally, if you have any questions about this indicator or would like to suggest new features, please leave a comment below.

