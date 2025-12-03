Sajiro Copier Pro Master Slave Copier for MT5

📌 Sajiro Copier Pro – Ultra-Fast File-Based Master/Slave Trade Copier (MT5)

CSV Sync | Reverse Mode | Pending Sync | Partial Close Engine | Consecutive Loss Filter (A1)
Lightning-Fast | Ultra-Stable | Professional-Grade Trade Replication

What is Sajiro Copier Pro?

Sajiro Copier Pro is a high-speed, file-based trade copier that mirrors trades from one MT5 account (Master) to multiple MT5 accounts (Slave) with ultra-low latency, precision, and prop-firm-safe consistency.
Perfect for signal services, MAM setups, multi-account trading, and prop challenges.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

🔥 1. Ultra-Fast File-Based Sync (CSV Engine)

✔ Master updates every 50–250 ms
✔ Slave syncs instantly
✔ Broker-independent
✔ VPS-stable architecture

🔄 2. MASTER / SLAVE Dual Mode

✔ Unlimited slave accounts
✔ No configuration needed
✔ Real-time replication

🔁 3. Reverse Trading Mode

✔ Buy → Sell
✔ Sell → Buy
✔ Pending orders auto-converted
Perfect for hedge-based strategies.

📊 4. Advanced Lot Handling

✔ Same Lot
✔ Lot Multiplier
✔ Fixed Lot
✔ Fully broker-compliant volume normalization

📝 5. Pending Order Synchronization

✔ Buy/Sell Limit
✔ Buy/Sell Stop
✔ Stop Limit
✔ Auto Modify + Auto Delete logic

6. Smart Partial Close Engine

Two modes:

Mirror Percentage:
Master closes 20% → Slave closes 20%.

Full Close on First Partial:
Master first partial close → Slave closes entire position.

7. Consecutive Loss Filter (A1 Mode)

Copy trades only after Master hits N consecutive losses.
Excellent for Grid, Martingale, Recovery, and Mean-Reversion systems.

🔒 8. Auto Safety Sync

✔ Automatically closes slave trades when removed on master
✔ No ghost trades
✔ No desynchronization

🔗 9. Symbol Mapping Engine

Supports different broker symbol formats:
XAUUSD = XAUUSD.a , US30 = US30.cash , BTCUSD = BTCUSD.m

📟 10. Clean On-Chart Real-Time Dashboard

Displays:
✔ Mode & Status
✔ Reverse Mode
✔ Partial Close Status
✔ Loss Streak
✔ Last Master Update
✔ Copy Allowed = YES/NO
✔ Timer ms

🎯 Ideal For

✔ Prop Firm Traders
✔ Signal Providers
✔ MAM / PAMM Managers
✔ Manual + EA Hybrid Traders
✔ High-Frequency Scalpers
✔ Grid / Martingale Systems

⚙️ How to Use

  1. Attach EA on Master → Set to MASTER

  2. Attach EA on Slave → Set to SLAVE

  3. Use same CSV file name

  4. Trading sync starts automatically

Plug-and-play setup.

Official Community & Updates

Stay connected with updates, support, and community announcements:

👉 WhatsApp Group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HHAHx4GbFPd8jw8NFONxfO?mode=hqrt1

👉 MQL5 Official News Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ranasajjad/news

👉 Telegram Channel

https://t.me/+5fOI1H4PXgI2OGE8

Join to receive:
✔ New version releases
✔ Bug fixes
✔ Strategy guides
✔ Premium support

🏆 Why Sajiro Copier Pro?

✔ Faster than standard socket-based copiers
✔ Highly stable
✔ Extremely consistent
✔ Zero desync
✔ Prop-firm friendly
✔ Low-resource usage
✔ Trusted by professional traders

📞 Support

✔ 24/7 assistance
✔ Free lifetime updates
✔ Complete installation guidance


