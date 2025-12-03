Sajiro Copier Pro Master Slave Copier for MT5

CSV Sync | Reverse Mode | Pending Sync | Partial Close Engine | Consecutive Loss Filter (A1)

Lightning-Fast | Ultra-Stable | Professional-Grade Trade Replication

Sajiro Copier Pro is a high-speed, file-based trade copier that mirrors trades from one MT5 account (Master) to multiple MT5 accounts (Slave) with ultra-low latency, precision, and prop-firm-safe consistency.

Perfect for signal services, MAM setups, multi-account trading, and prop challenges.

🔥 1. Ultra-Fast File-Based Sync (CSV Engine)

✔ Master updates every 50–250 ms

✔ Slave syncs instantly

✔ Broker-independent

✔ VPS-stable architecture

🔄 2. MASTER / SLAVE Dual Mode

✔ Unlimited slave accounts

✔ No configuration needed

✔ Real-time replication

🔁 3. Reverse Trading Mode

✔ Buy → Sell

✔ Sell → Buy

✔ Pending orders auto-converted

Perfect for hedge-based strategies.

📊 4. Advanced Lot Handling

✔ Same Lot

✔ Lot Multiplier

✔ Fixed Lot

✔ Fully broker-compliant volume normalization

📝 5. Pending Order Synchronization

✔ Buy/Sell Limit

✔ Buy/Sell Stop

✔ Stop Limit

✔ Auto Modify + Auto Delete logic

✂ 6. Smart Partial Close Engine

Two modes:

Mirror Percentage:

Master closes 20% → Slave closes 20%.

Full Close on First Partial:

Master first partial close → Slave closes entire position.

⚠ 7. Consecutive Loss Filter (A1 Mode)

Copy trades only after Master hits N consecutive losses.

Excellent for Grid, Martingale, Recovery, and Mean-Reversion systems.

🔒 8. Auto Safety Sync

✔ Automatically closes slave trades when removed on master

✔ No ghost trades

✔ No desynchronization

🔗 9. Symbol Mapping Engine

Supports different broker symbol formats:

XAUUSD = XAUUSD.a , US30 = US30.cash , BTCUSD = BTCUSD.m

📟 10. Clean On-Chart Real-Time Dashboard

Displays:

✔ Mode & Status

✔ Reverse Mode

✔ Partial Close Status

✔ Loss Streak

✔ Last Master Update

✔ Copy Allowed = YES/NO

✔ Timer ms

✔ Prop Firm Traders

✔ Signal Providers

✔ MAM / PAMM Managers

✔ Manual + EA Hybrid Traders

✔ High-Frequency Scalpers

✔ Grid / Martingale Systems

Attach EA on Master → Set to MASTER Attach EA on Slave → Set to SLAVE Use same CSV file name Trading sync starts automatically

⚙️

Plug-and-play setup.

Stay connected with updates, support, and community announcements:

👉 WhatsApp Group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HHAHx4GbFPd8jw8NFONxfO?mode=hqrt1

👉 MQL5 Official News Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ranasajjad/news

👉 Telegram Channel

https://t.me/+5fOI1H4PXgI2OGE8

Join to receive:

✔ New version releases

✔ Bug fixes

✔ Strategy guides

✔ Premium support

✔ Faster than standard socket-based copiers

✔ Highly stable

✔ Extremely consistent

✔ Zero desync

✔ Prop-firm friendly

✔ Low-resource usage

✔ Trusted by professional traders

✔ 24/7 assistance

✔ Free lifetime updates

✔ Complete installation guidance