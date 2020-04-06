EuroScalper Pro
- エキスパート
- Suwanon Kosiri
- バージョン: 5.15
EuroScalper Pro is a sophisticated trading system developed to capitalize on the unique price action of the EURUSD pair. Unlike traditional scalpers that trade blindly, EuroScalper Pro utilizes a multi-layered filtering engine to identify high-probability trend continuations and reversals.
The core algorithm combines Momentum Analysis with Overbought/Oversold levels (RSI) to pinpoint precise entry zones. It is further enhanced by a Smart Recovery Logic that manages positions dynamically, turning potential market noise into profit opportunities.
Key Features
-
✅ AI-Driven Entry Logic: Filters out false signals using advanced momentum and trend strength indicators.
-
✅ Volatility Protection: Automatically pauses trading during low-volume sessions or extreme erratic movements.
-
✅ Smart Recovery System: Uses a calculated step-recovery algorithm to manage drawdowns effectively (Hidden Logic).
-
✅ News Filter Protection: Built-in Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) Filter automatically stops trading on the first Friday of the month to avoid dangerous volatility.
-
✅ Time Management: Optimized to trade during the most liquid market hours (London & New York Sessions) for maximum efficiency.
-
✅ Professional Dashboard: Displays real-time profit statistics and calculated Fibonacci levels for manual analysis monitoring.
Trading Strategy
EuroScalper Pro operates on a Trend-Following basis with a mean-reversion filter.
-
Trend Detection: Analyzes the market structure to determine the dominant direction.
-
Signal Filtering: Uses an internal RSI Filter to ensure we are not buying at the top or selling at the bottom.
-
Entry Execution: Trades are executed only when specific volatility conditions are met.
-
Risk Management: If the market moves against the position, the Smart Recovery logic activates to average out the price and close the basket in profit.
Recommendations
-
Symbol: EURUSD (Optimized for this pair only).
-
Timeframe: M15 (Highly Recommended).
-
Minimum Deposit:
-
Start: $200.
-
Recommended: $500 or more for better risk management.
-
-
Leverage: 1:500 is recommended.
-
Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred for faster execution.
Parameters (Inputs)
The EA comes with optimized default settings. However, advanced users can fine-tune the perception logic:
-
Trend & Volatility Analysis: Adjust the sensitivity of the trend detection (ADX/Bollinger logic simulation).
-
Momentum Signals: Control the speed of signal processing.
-
Money Management: Set your Initial Lot, Multiplier, and Max Steps.
-
News Filter: Enable/Disable NFP avoidance.