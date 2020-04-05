GPA Smart Risk Panel

The GPA Smart Risk Panel EA is a professional multi-functional trading and risk management system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines one-click trading execution, automated risk calculation, compounding-based money management, ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit placement, smart pending orders, breakeven automation, step trailing management, and a fully interactive trading dashboard into a complete trading environment.

The EA was developed to remove the emotional and manual errors traders make during execution. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, risk exposure, stop loss distances, reward targets, and trade management levels, the system automatically handles everything based on predefined settings. This allows the trader to focus mainly on market structure, liquidity, trend direction, and trading opportunities while the EA manages execution precision and consistency.

The foundation of the EA is built around compounding risk management. Rather than risking random percentages per trade, the system converts a monthly growth target into a structured daily exposure. For example, if the trader sets a 10% monthly target, the EA automatically calculates the equivalent daily growth percentage using compounding mathematics. This creates a disciplined approach to capital growth and prevents over-risking.

The EA dashboard contains several major sections. The first section is the Market Execution section. This area allows the trader to open instant buy and sell trades directly from the panel. The lot size is automatically calculated based on the account balance, ATR stop loss distance, and the compounding risk model. The stop loss and take profit are also automatically applied during execution.

The second section is the Smart Pending Order system. This feature allows traders to place Buy Limits, Sell Limits, Buy Stops, and Sell Stops directly from the panel. Unlike ordinary pending orders, this EA uses recent market structure and ATR calculations to position pending orders intelligently around liquidity zones, highs, lows, supply, and demand areas.

For example, Buy Stops are positioned above recent highs where breakout liquidity exists, while Sell Stops are positioned below recent lows where downside liquidity sweeps may occur. Buy Limits are positioned closer to demand zones, and Sell Limits are positioned near supply zones. This allows the pending order system to align more closely with smart money trading concepts and market structure trading.

Another important feature is the EMA trend filter integrated into the pending order system. The EA compares a fast EMA and a slow EMA to determine market direction. If the market is bullish, the system allows only bullish pending setups. If the market is bearish, only bearish setups are allowed. This helps filter low-quality trades and improves directional alignment.

The ATR system is one of the core components of the EA. ATR stands for Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The EA uses ATR to calculate stop loss and take profit distances dynamically. Instead of using fixed stop losses, the system adjusts protection based on current market volatility. During high volatility conditions, the stop loss becomes wider. During low volatility conditions, the stop loss becomes tighter.


The ATR settings include:

1.      ATR Timeframe

2.      ATR Period

3.      ATR Multiplier

4.      Risk Reward Ratio


The ATR Timeframe determines which timeframe volatility should be measured from. For example, if the trader chooses H1, the EA uses the 1-hour chart volatility to calculate stop losses and targets.

The ATR Period determines how many candles are used to calculate volatility. A common setting is 14 periods.


The ATR Multiplier controls the stop loss distance. For example:

1.      ATR = 100 points

2.      ATR Multiplier = 1.5

Then:

1.      Stop Loss = 150 points


The Risk Reward Ratio controls take profit placement. If the ratio is set to 2.0, the take profit becomes twice the stop loss distance.


Example:

1.      Stop Loss = 150 points

2.      RR = 2.0

3.      Take Profit = 300 points


The EA also includes a fully automated breakeven system. Once the market moves a certain ATR distance in profit, the stop loss automatically moves to breakeven plus a small buffer. This protects the trade from turning into a loss after the market has already moved favourably.


The breakeven settings include:

1.      Enable Breakeven

2.      Breakeven Move ATR

3.      Breakeven Buffer ATR


If the trader sets:

1.      Breakeven Move ATR = 1.0

2.      ATR = 100 points


Then, breakeven is reached after the price moves 100 points into profit.

The Step Trailing System further improves trade management. Instead of trailing stop losses continuously, the EA moves the stop loss in controlled ATR-based steps. This prevents premature stop-outs caused by market noise while still locking in profits gradually.

The panel itself is fully interactive and can be minimised or expanded using the keyboard shortcut. The hotkey is the M key. When the M key is pressed, the panel collapses into a small border tab and can later be restored. This helps traders maintain a clean chart environment while still having quick access to trading functions.

The panel also survives time frame changes. If the trader switches between M15, H1, H4, or any other timeframe, the panel remains active without resetting or losing its state. The minimised or expanded state is saved using global variables.


The main dashboard displays important real-time trading information, including:

1.      Monthly Target Percentage

2.      Daily Risk Percentage

3.      Daily Risk Dollar Amount

4.      ATR Volatility

5.      Stop Loss Distance

6.      Take Profit Distance

7.      Risk Reward Ratio

8.      Current Calculated Lot Size


This allows the trader to monitor risk exposure continuously before placing any trade.

To configure the EA properly, the trader must first set the Monthly Target Percentage. Conservative traders may choose 5% monthly growth, while aggressive traders may choose 10–20%. The Weeks Per Month and Days Per Week settings control how the compounding model distributes the target into daily exposure.


Next, the ATR settings should be configured according to the trading style:

1.      Scalpers may use M15 ATR

2.      Intraday traders may use H1 ATR

3.      Swing traders may use H4 ATR


The ATR Multiplier should match the market condition. Smaller multipliers create tighter stops, while larger multipliers provide more breathing room.

The Risk Reward Ratio should also align with the trader’s strategy. Conservative traders may use 1:1.5 while trend traders may use 1:3 or higher.

The Smart Pending Order settings are especially important for structure traders. The Pending Structure Timeframe determines where the EA identifies highs and lows for liquidity placement. The Lookback Bars setting controls how many candles are analysed to find recent structure zones. Larger lookback values capture broader liquidity ranges while smaller values focus on short-term structure.

The Pending ATR Offset Multiplier determines the distance at which pending orders are placed from liquidity levels. A smaller value places entries closer to the zone, while a larger value creates a safer confirmation distance.

The Spread Filter prevents pending orders from being placed during excessive spread conditions, such as major news spikes or low liquidity sessions. This protects traders from poor execution conditions.


The Risk Manager section should normally remain enabled because it automates:

1.      ATR stop loss protection

2.      ATR take profit calculation

3.      Breakeven movement

4.      Step trailing management

5.      Magic number filtering


The Magic Number feature ensures the EA only manages its own trades rather than interfering with manually opened positions or other EAs.


The EA is especially suitable for:

News traders

1.      Smart money traders

2.      Liquidity traders

3.      Scalpers

4.      Intraday traders

5.      Prop firm traders

6.      Compounding traders


Its strongest advantage is consistency. By automating calculations, enforcing structured risk management, and integrating volatility-based protection, the EA reduces emotional decision-making and creates a more disciplined trading environment.

Overall, the GPA Smart Risk Panel is not simply a trade execution tool. It is a complete risk management and trade management framework designed to combine compounding growth, structured execution, volatility adaptation, and smart order placement into one professional trading system.



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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