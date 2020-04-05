The GPA Smart Risk Panel EA is a professional multi-functional trading and risk management system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines one-click trading execution, automated risk calculation, compounding-based money management, ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit placement, smart pending orders, breakeven automation, step trailing management, and a fully interactive trading dashboard into a complete trading environment.

The EA was developed to remove the emotional and manual errors traders make during execution. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, risk exposure, stop loss distances, reward targets, and trade management levels, the system automatically handles everything based on predefined settings. This allows the trader to focus mainly on market structure, liquidity, trend direction, and trading opportunities while the EA manages execution precision and consistency.

The foundation of the EA is built around compounding risk management. Rather than risking random percentages per trade, the system converts a monthly growth target into a structured daily exposure. For example, if the trader sets a 10% monthly target, the EA automatically calculates the equivalent daily growth percentage using compounding mathematics. This creates a disciplined approach to capital growth and prevents over-risking.

The EA dashboard contains several major sections. The first section is the Market Execution section. This area allows the trader to open instant buy and sell trades directly from the panel. The lot size is automatically calculated based on the account balance, ATR stop loss distance, and the compounding risk model. The stop loss and take profit are also automatically applied during execution.

The second section is the Smart Pending Order system. This feature allows traders to place Buy Limits, Sell Limits, Buy Stops, and Sell Stops directly from the panel. Unlike ordinary pending orders, this EA uses recent market structure and ATR calculations to position pending orders intelligently around liquidity zones, highs, lows, supply, and demand areas.

For example, Buy Stops are positioned above recent highs where breakout liquidity exists, while Sell Stops are positioned below recent lows where downside liquidity sweeps may occur. Buy Limits are positioned closer to demand zones, and Sell Limits are positioned near supply zones. This allows the pending order system to align more closely with smart money trading concepts and market structure trading.

Another important feature is the EMA trend filter integrated into the pending order system. The EA compares a fast EMA and a slow EMA to determine market direction. If the market is bullish, the system allows only bullish pending setups. If the market is bearish, only bearish setups are allowed. This helps filter low-quality trades and improves directional alignment.

The ATR system is one of the core components of the EA. ATR stands for Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The EA uses ATR to calculate stop loss and take profit distances dynamically. Instead of using fixed stop losses, the system adjusts protection based on current market volatility. During high volatility conditions, the stop loss becomes wider. During low volatility conditions, the stop loss becomes tighter.





The ATR settings include:

1. ATR Timeframe

2. ATR Period

3. ATR Multiplier

4. Risk Reward Ratio





The ATR Timeframe determines which timeframe volatility should be measured from. For example, if the trader chooses H1, the EA uses the 1-hour chart volatility to calculate stop losses and targets.

The ATR Period determines how many candles are used to calculate volatility. A common setting is 14 periods.





The ATR Multiplier controls the stop loss distance. For example:

1. ATR = 100 points

2. ATR Multiplier = 1.5

Then:

1. Stop Loss = 150 points





The Risk Reward Ratio controls take profit placement. If the ratio is set to 2.0, the take profit becomes twice the stop loss distance.





Example:

1. Stop Loss = 150 points

2. RR = 2.0

3. Take Profit = 300 points





The EA also includes a fully automated breakeven system. Once the market moves a certain ATR distance in profit, the stop loss automatically moves to breakeven plus a small buffer. This protects the trade from turning into a loss after the market has already moved favourably.





The breakeven settings include:

1. Enable Breakeven

2. Breakeven Move ATR

3. Breakeven Buffer ATR





If the trader sets:

1. Breakeven Move ATR = 1.0

2. ATR = 100 points





Then, breakeven is reached after the price moves 100 points into profit.

The Step Trailing System further improves trade management. Instead of trailing stop losses continuously, the EA moves the stop loss in controlled ATR-based steps. This prevents premature stop-outs caused by market noise while still locking in profits gradually.

The panel itself is fully interactive and can be minimised or expanded using the keyboard shortcut. The hotkey is the M key. When the M key is pressed, the panel collapses into a small border tab and can later be restored. This helps traders maintain a clean chart environment while still having quick access to trading functions.

The panel also survives time frame changes. If the trader switches between M15, H1, H4, or any other timeframe, the panel remains active without resetting or losing its state. The minimised or expanded state is saved using global variables.





The main dashboard displays important real-time trading information, including:

1. Monthly Target Percentage

2. Daily Risk Percentage

3. Daily Risk Dollar Amount

4. ATR Volatility

5. Stop Loss Distance

6. Take Profit Distance

7. Risk Reward Ratio

8. Current Calculated Lot Size





This allows the trader to monitor risk exposure continuously before placing any trade.

To configure the EA properly, the trader must first set the Monthly Target Percentage. Conservative traders may choose 5% monthly growth, while aggressive traders may choose 10–20%. The Weeks Per Month and Days Per Week settings control how the compounding model distributes the target into daily exposure.





Next, the ATR settings should be configured according to the trading style:

1. Scalpers may use M15 ATR

2. Intraday traders may use H1 ATR

3. Swing traders may use H4 ATR





The ATR Multiplier should match the market condition. Smaller multipliers create tighter stops, while larger multipliers provide more breathing room.

The Risk Reward Ratio should also align with the trader’s strategy. Conservative traders may use 1:1.5 while trend traders may use 1:3 or higher.

The Smart Pending Order settings are especially important for structure traders. The Pending Structure Timeframe determines where the EA identifies highs and lows for liquidity placement. The Lookback Bars setting controls how many candles are analysed to find recent structure zones. Larger lookback values capture broader liquidity ranges while smaller values focus on short-term structure.

The Pending ATR Offset Multiplier determines the distance at which pending orders are placed from liquidity levels. A smaller value places entries closer to the zone, while a larger value creates a safer confirmation distance.

The Spread Filter prevents pending orders from being placed during excessive spread conditions, such as major news spikes or low liquidity sessions. This protects traders from poor execution conditions.





The Risk Manager section should normally remain enabled because it automates:

1. ATR stop loss protection

2. ATR take profit calculation

3. Breakeven movement

4. Step trailing management

5. Magic number filtering





The Magic Number feature ensures the EA only manages its own trades rather than interfering with manually opened positions or other EAs.





The EA is especially suitable for:

News traders

1. Smart money traders

2. Liquidity traders

3. Scalpers

4. Intraday traders

5. Prop firm traders

6. Compounding traders





Its strongest advantage is consistency. By automating calculations, enforcing structured risk management, and integrating volatility-based protection, the EA reduces emotional decision-making and creates a more disciplined trading environment.

Overall, the GPA Smart Risk Panel is not simply a trade execution tool. It is a complete risk management and trade management framework designed to combine compounding growth, structured execution, volatility adaptation, and smart order placement into one professional trading system.





