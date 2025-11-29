EuroScalper Pro is a sophisticated trading system developed to capitalize on the unique price action of the EURUSD pair. Unlike traditional scalpers that trade blindly, EuroScalper Pro utilizes a multi-layered filtering engine to identify high-probability trend continuations and reversals.

The core algorithm combines Momentum Analysis with Overbought/Oversold levels (RSI) to pinpoint precise entry zones. It is further enhanced by a Smart Recovery Logic that manages positions dynamically, turning potential market noise into profit opportunities.

Key Features

✅ AI-Driven Entry Logic: Filters out false signals using advanced momentum and trend strength indicators.

✅ Volatility Protection: Automatically pauses trading during low-volume sessions or extreme erratic movements.

✅ Smart Recovery System: Uses a calculated step-recovery algorithm to manage drawdowns effectively (Hidden Logic).

✅ News Filter Protection: Built-in Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) Filter automatically stops trading on the first Friday of the month to avoid dangerous volatility.

✅ Time Management: Optimized to trade during the most liquid market hours (London & New York Sessions) for maximum efficiency.

✅ Professional Dashboard: Displays real-time profit statistics and calculated Fibonacci levels for manual analysis monitoring.

Trading Strategy

EuroScalper Pro operates on a Trend-Following basis with a mean-reversion filter.

Trend Detection: Analyzes the market structure to determine the dominant direction. Signal Filtering: Uses an internal RSI Filter to ensure we are not buying at the top or selling at the bottom. Entry Execution: Trades are executed only when specific volatility conditions are met. Risk Management: If the market moves against the position, the Smart Recovery logic activates to average out the price and close the basket in profit.

Recommendations

Symbol: EURUSD (Optimized for this pair only).

Timeframe: M15 (Highly Recommended).

Minimum Deposit: Start: $200. Recommended: $500 or more for better risk management.

Leverage: 1:500 is recommended.

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred for faster execution.

Parameters (Inputs)

The EA comes with optimized default settings. However, advanced users can fine-tune the perception logic: