Scalp the Market MT5

Overview

Smart breakout EA that waits for price to compress into narrow ranges, then automatically trades the explosive moves when price breaks free.

Lot Sizing

  • Auto Lot: Risks a fixed % of balance (default 1%) per trade
  • Fixed Lot: Uses fixed lot size (default 0.01)

 Trailing Stop

  • Activates after trade reaches +7 pips profit (configurable)
  • Trails 5 pips below M15 low for BUY (or above M15 high for SELL)
  • Protects profits as trade moves favorably

 Opposite Order Feature

  • Optional: Opens opposite direction trade if stopped out
  • Designed to catch reversals after false breakouts
  • Can use auto SL or fixed SL for opposite orders

✅ Fully automated - no manual intervention needed
✅ Visual indicators (rectangles, breakout lines, status labels)
✅ Flexible risk management (auto or fixed lot/SL)
✅ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits
✅ Optional reverse trading on stop-outs
✅ Works on any symbol (tested on GOLD, Forex pairs)

Best For

  • Range-bound markets that periodically break out
  • Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs
  • Traders who want automated breakout trading with risk management

Recommended products
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
5 (3)
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.32 (47)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Thanos BETA
Omega J Msigwa
4.08 (12)
Experts
Overview Thanos EA BETA is an advanced trading bot leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies specifically designed for trading applications. Equipped with Modern and Deep learning Artificial Intelligence algorithms, this EA offers superior predictive capabilities, surpassing many existing models in the field. This free beta version is a development sandbox where I continuously integrate new features and experiment with innovative strategies, we welcome your thoughts and opini
FREE
Terraforming 1
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
My first version of the Terraforming EA. The EA uses statistical arbitrage to profit from currency pairs of USD EUR & GBP. Positions are opened when an arbitrage opportunity is identified. The positions are closed after 3 hours or when the market rectified and profit is made before the 3 hour limit. A more profitable version of this EA will be available once a decent track record is made for this one.  Try it out!! Checkout my signal too . A beta version robot is used to trade on my signal acco
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.47 (38)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro: USD Reversal Detection on the Daily Timeframe DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro is designed for identifying potential reversal conditions in USD-major currency pairs. It operates on the Daily (D1) timeframe and uses the USD Influence Reversal Strategy (UIRS), a macro-technical method that evaluates U.S. Dollar strength or weakness across multiple related symbols. The EA focuses on systematic signal detection, structured execution, and configurable risk parameters suitable fo
FREE
Peri Peri Gold MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Recommendations Time Frame: 1H Minimum Deposit:$400 USD Currency Pair Gold / XAUUSD Setting: D efault Fully automatic adviser Peri Peri Gold do not use any dangerous trading methods: No Grid , No martingale. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2018 to 2023 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Exness Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on my Exness and ic markets  broker.
FREE
Lite Hamster scalping MT5
Himma Youssef
Experts
Lite Hamster Scalping   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Please to check The version 1.4 of Hamster Pro :  Hamster_PRO_MT4     &&   Hamster_PRO_MT5 Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Period Indicator1  - period of the firs
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Trendlines with Target
Elisa Thenni
Indicators
Trendline Breakouts with Targets - Never Miss a Breakout Again Stop Drawing Lines Manually. Let the Chart Do It For You. Remember the last time you drew a perfect trendline, only to have price break through it while you were away from your screen? Or spent hours analyzing charts trying to find the "right" trendlines, second-guessing every line you drew? Those days are over. The Trendline Breakouts indicator does the heavy lifting for you - automatically spotting the trendlines that actually matt
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review