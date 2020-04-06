Scalp the Market MT5

Overview

Smart breakout EA that waits for price to compress into narrow ranges, then automatically trades the explosive moves when price breaks free.



Lot Sizing

Auto Lot : Risks a fixed % of balance (default 1%) per trade

: Risks a fixed % of balance (default 1%) per trade Fixed Lot: Uses fixed lot size (default 0.01)

Trailing Stop

Activates after trade reaches +7 pips profit (configurable)

Trails 5 pips below M15 low for BUY (or above M15 high for SELL)

Protects profits as trade moves favorably

Opposite Order Feature

Optional: Opens opposite direction trade if stopped out

Designed to catch reversals after false breakouts

Can use auto SL or fixed SL for opposite orders

✅ Fully automated - no manual intervention needed

✅ Visual indicators (rectangles, breakout lines, status labels)

✅ Flexible risk management (auto or fixed lot/SL)

✅ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits

✅ Optional reverse trading on stop-outs

✅ Works on any symbol (tested on GOLD, Forex pairs)

Best For