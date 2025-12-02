Scalp the Market MT5

Overview

Smart breakout EA that waits for price to compress into narrow ranges, then automatically trades the explosive moves when price breaks free.

Lot Sizing

  • Auto Lot: Risks a fixed % of balance (default 1%) per trade
  • Fixed Lot: Uses fixed lot size (default 0.01)

 Trailing Stop

  • Activates after trade reaches +7 pips profit (configurable)
  • Trails 5 pips below M15 low for BUY (or above M15 high for SELL)
  • Protects profits as trade moves favorably

 Opposite Order Feature

  • Optional: Opens opposite direction trade if stopped out
  • Designed to catch reversals after false breakouts
  • Can use auto SL or fixed SL for opposite orders

✅ Fully automated - no manual intervention needed
✅ Visual indicators (rectangles, breakout lines, status labels)
✅ Flexible risk management (auto or fixed lot/SL)
✅ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits
✅ Optional reverse trading on stop-outs
✅ Works on any symbol (tested on GOLD, Forex pairs)

Best For

  • Range-bound markets that periodically break out
  • Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs
  • Traders who want automated breakout trading with risk management

Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis