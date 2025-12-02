Scalp the Market MT5
- Experts
- Elisa Thenni
- Version: 2.0
Overview
Smart breakout EA that waits for price to compress into narrow ranges, then automatically trades the explosive moves when price breaks free.
Lot Sizing
- Auto Lot: Risks a fixed % of balance (default 1%) per trade
- Fixed Lot: Uses fixed lot size (default 0.01)
Trailing Stop
- Activates after trade reaches +7 pips profit (configurable)
- Trails 5 pips below M15 low for BUY (or above M15 high for SELL)
- Protects profits as trade moves favorably
Opposite Order Feature
- Optional: Opens opposite direction trade if stopped out
- Designed to catch reversals after false breakouts
- Can use auto SL or fixed SL for opposite orders
✅ Fully automated - no manual intervention needed
✅ Visual indicators (rectangles, breakout lines, status labels)
✅ Flexible risk management (auto or fixed lot/SL)
✅ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits
✅ Optional reverse trading on stop-outs
✅ Works on any symbol (tested on GOLD, Forex pairs)
Best For
- Range-bound markets that periodically break out
- Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs
- Traders who want automated breakout trading with risk management