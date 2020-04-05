Gold Foundry – Professional Gold Scalping EA for MetaTrader 5

Gold Foundry is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

It was created with one clear idea: allow you to automatically exploit gold’s volatility, especially in the most “nervous” moments of the market, when many human traders are afraid to enter but opportunities are the biggest.

With Gold Foundry you don’t need to spend hours staring at charts: you set your risk, let it work, and focus on your life.

Why gold, and why scalping?

Gold is one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the world. Every day, especially during the main market sessions (London and New York) and around major macroeconomic news, XAUUSD offers continuous micro price movements that can be exploited with scalping strategies:

rapid moves,

many opportunities even within a few hours,

possibilities to trade both trends and ranging phases.

Gold Foundry is designed to “dig” into this volatility, like a foundry that extracts pure gold from a constant flow of raw material.

Small capital, big potential (used with common sense!)

Gold Foundry has also been tested with small starting capitals, for example 100 $.

In particularly favorable market conditions and with aggressive settings, a small account can even reach up to 100% growth in a single day of strong volatility. However, keep in mind:

these are exceptional scenarios, not the norm;

no result is ever guaranteed;

an aggressive approach always increases the risk of loss.

For this reason, Gold Foundry lets you choose between a more conservative mode and a more aggressive one, so you can adapt the risk profile to your style and risk tolerance.

It doesn’t fear news – it waits for them

Many EAs “turn off” during news because they’re afraid of sudden spikes.

Gold Foundry, on the other hand, is built to work especially during high-volatility phases, when price accelerates, breaks levels, pulls back, and creates a series of micro-swings that are perfect for scalping.

During:

major macro releases (NFP, CPI, rate decisions, etc.),

strong market moves,

directional or extremely volatile days,

Gold Foundry can find its ideal environment. The algorithm is not “scared” by long candles: on the contrary, it tries to ride those moves with fast entries and equally fast exits, targeting small but repeated profits.

How Gold Foundry works (in simple terms)

Note: you don’t need to code or understand the internal logic. Just install the EA on MT5, set your parameters, and let it trade.

In general terms, Gold Foundry:

focuses on lower timeframes (fast scalping, such as M1/M5);

uses volatility as the core of its logic (candle ranges, intraday ranges, micro-movements);

looks for frequent setups with small targets and quick exits ;

manages trades so that it aims to close the overall basket in profit as often as possible, avoiding being trapped too long in uncomfortable positions.

The goal is not to hit a “home run” once a month, but to accumulate many small profits throughout the day, adapting to the natural flow of the market.

Who is this EA for?

Gold Foundry is suitable for:

traders who want to scalp gold but don’t have time to sit in front of the screen all day;

traders with experience who want to automate part of their trading ;

those starting with small accounts (even 100 $) and who want to potentially grow them with a structured strategy;

those looking for a system that can perform well in the most turbulent phases of the market instead of avoiding them.

It is not a “magic money machine” and it’s not meant for those who believe they can get rich with no risk. It is a serious tool, to be used with awareness and discipline.

What you can expect in practice

With Gold Foundry you can:

see trades opened and closed quickly, typical of scalping;

exploit strong moves in gold without having to “wait for them” manually;

let the EA handle execution while you focus on your job, your family, or your free time.

On some very good days, especially with more aggressive settings, results can be impressive, even up to 100% growth on small accounts and in exceptional contexts. But you must be fully aware that:

trading gold is highly risky;

the same conditions that allow for big profits can also generate big losses;

no EA, including Gold Foundry, can guarantee fixed or consistent results.

Main advantages of Gold Foundry

🔹 Built exclusively for MT5 – It fully leverages MetaTrader 5’s capabilities on XAUUSD.

🔹 Optimized for gold – It is not a generic EA: it focuses on one instrument, the one where it performs best.

🔹 Automatic scalping – Fast entries and exits, without constantly watching the charts.

🔹 Performs best in high volatility – It doesn’t step aside when the market moves; that’s exactly when it finds its best opportunities.

🔹 Suitable even for small accounts – You can start from 100 $, adjusting risk based on your profile.

🔹 Emotions handed over to the algorithm – No more panic during news or fear of clicking: the EA follows its rules, without emotions.

How to get started with Gold Foundry

Install the EA on MetaTrader 5

Copy the Expert Advisor into the correct MT5 folder and restart the platform. Open the XAUUSD chart

Set the recommended timeframe for scalping (for example M1 or M5). Configure risk according to your capital With 100 $, it is strongly recommended to start with conservative settings.

With larger capital, you may consider more aggressive settings, but always staying aware of the risk. Enable AutoTrading and let the EA work

Gold Foundry will automatically start looking for scalping opportunities according to its internal logic.

“Sounds like a scam”… but trading is still trading

The idea of possibly doubling a 100 $ account in a single day of strong volatility might sound like a scam – and it’s good to be skeptical when you hear these numbers.

Gold Foundry was created from the experience of someone who knows the limits and dangers of automated trading very well and, for that very reason, places at the center:

risk management,

the awareness that there are no guarantees,

the importance of using the EA as a tool, not as a “lottery ticket.”

Results can be outstanding, but they can also be negative: the gold market is unforgiving for those who approach it lightly.

Let your money work (smartly)

If you’re tired of:

spending hours staring at charts,

entering late because of fear,

exiting too early because of anxiety,

or missing news-driven moves because you’re busy at work,

Gold Foundry can be a way to delegate execution to an algorithm, while you keep full control over settings and risk.

Let your money work for you while you take a break from your usual job.

Watch how the EA behaves in different market conditions, start with cautious settings, and only if you feel comfortable, consider gradually moving towards a more aggressive approach.

Important risk warning

Trading financial instruments, especially gold and using scalping strategies, involves a high level of risk.

You can lose part or all of your invested capital. Gold Foundry does not guarantee profits or consistent results over time. Past or backtested performance is not indicative of future results.

Always trade only with money you can afford to lose and, if necessary, consult a qualified professional before engaging in trading activities.

Final thoughts

Gold Foundry is designed for traders who want to:

harness the power and volatility of gold,

perform automatic scalping on MT5,

start even with smaller accounts,

and let an algorithm work while they focus on other things.

If you’re ready to make your money work in an intelligent and conscious way, to respect market risk, and to give automation a real chance, try Gold Foundry on MT5:

it may become your favorite trading partner when gold “goes crazy” and opportunities are everywhere.