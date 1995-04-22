Gold foundry

Gold Foundry – Professional Gold Scalping EA for MetaTrader 5

Gold Foundry is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
It was created with one clear idea: allow you to automatically exploit gold’s volatility, especially in the most “nervous” moments of the market, when many human traders are afraid to enter but opportunities are the biggest.

With Gold Foundry you don’t need to spend hours staring at charts: you set your risk, let it work, and focus on your life.

Why gold, and why scalping?

Gold is one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the world. Every day, especially during the main market sessions (London and New York) and around major macroeconomic news, XAUUSD offers continuous micro price movements that can be exploited with scalping strategies:

  • rapid moves,

  • many opportunities even within a few hours,

  • possibilities to trade both trends and ranging phases.

Gold Foundry is designed to “dig” into this volatility, like a foundry that extracts pure gold from a constant flow of raw material.

Small capital, big potential (used with common sense!)

Gold Foundry has also been tested with small starting capitals, for example 100 $.
In particularly favorable market conditions and with aggressive settings, a small account can even reach up to 100% growth in a single day of strong volatility. However, keep in mind:

  • these are exceptional scenarios, not the norm;

  • no result is ever guaranteed;

  • an aggressive approach always increases the risk of loss.

For this reason, Gold Foundry lets you choose between a more conservative mode and a more aggressive one, so you can adapt the risk profile to your style and risk tolerance.

It doesn’t fear news – it waits for them

Many EAs “turn off” during news because they’re afraid of sudden spikes.
Gold Foundry, on the other hand, is built to work especially during high-volatility phases, when price accelerates, breaks levels, pulls back, and creates a series of micro-swings that are perfect for scalping.

During:

  • major macro releases (NFP, CPI, rate decisions, etc.),

  • strong market moves,

  • directional or extremely volatile days,

Gold Foundry can find its ideal environment. The algorithm is not “scared” by long candles: on the contrary, it tries to ride those moves with fast entries and equally fast exits, targeting small but repeated profits.

How Gold Foundry works (in simple terms)

Note: you don’t need to code or understand the internal logic. Just install the EA on MT5, set your parameters, and let it trade.

In general terms, Gold Foundry:

  • focuses on lower timeframes (fast scalping, such as M1/M5);

  • uses volatility as the core of its logic (candle ranges, intraday ranges, micro-movements);

  • looks for frequent setups with small targets and quick exits;

  • manages trades so that it aims to close the overall basket in profit as often as possible, avoiding being trapped too long in uncomfortable positions.

The goal is not to hit a “home run” once a month, but to accumulate many small profits throughout the day, adapting to the natural flow of the market.

Who is this EA for?

Gold Foundry is suitable for:

  • traders who want to scalp gold but don’t have time to sit in front of the screen all day;

  • traders with experience who want to automate part of their trading;

  • those starting with small accounts (even 100 $) and who want to potentially grow them with a structured strategy;

  • those looking for a system that can perform well in the most turbulent phases of the market instead of avoiding them.

It is not a “magic money machine” and it’s not meant for those who believe they can get rich with no risk. It is a serious tool, to be used with awareness and discipline.

What you can expect in practice

With Gold Foundry you can:

  • see trades opened and closed quickly, typical of scalping;

  • exploit strong moves in gold without having to “wait for them” manually;

  • let the EA handle execution while you focus on your job, your family, or your free time.

On some very good days, especially with more aggressive settings, results can be impressive, even up to 100% growth on small accounts and in exceptional contexts. But you must be fully aware that:

  • trading gold is highly risky;

  • the same conditions that allow for big profits can also generate big losses;

  • no EA, including Gold Foundry, can guarantee fixed or consistent results.

Main advantages of Gold Foundry

  • 🔹 Built exclusively for MT5 – It fully leverages MetaTrader 5’s capabilities on XAUUSD.

  • 🔹 Optimized for gold – It is not a generic EA: it focuses on one instrument, the one where it performs best.

  • 🔹 Automatic scalping – Fast entries and exits, without constantly watching the charts.

  • 🔹 Performs best in high volatility – It doesn’t step aside when the market moves; that’s exactly when it finds its best opportunities.

  • 🔹 Suitable even for small accounts – You can start from 100 $, adjusting risk based on your profile.

  • 🔹 Emotions handed over to the algorithm – No more panic during news or fear of clicking: the EA follows its rules, without emotions.

How to get started with Gold Foundry

  1. Install the EA on MetaTrader 5
    Copy the Expert Advisor into the correct MT5 folder and restart the platform.

  2. Open the XAUUSD chart
    Set the recommended timeframe for scalping (for example M1 or M5).

  3. Configure risk according to your capital

    • With 100 $, it is strongly recommended to start with conservative settings.

    • With larger capital, you may consider more aggressive settings, but always staying aware of the risk.

  4. Enable AutoTrading and let the EA work
    Gold Foundry will automatically start looking for scalping opportunities according to its internal logic.

“Sounds like a scam”… but trading is still trading

The idea of possibly doubling a 100 $ account in a single day of strong volatility might sound like a scam – and it’s good to be skeptical when you hear these numbers.
Gold Foundry was created from the experience of someone who knows the limits and dangers of automated trading very well and, for that very reason, places at the center:

  • risk management,

  • the awareness that there are no guarantees,

  • the importance of using the EA as a tool, not as a “lottery ticket.”

Results can be outstanding, but they can also be negative: the gold market is unforgiving for those who approach it lightly.

Let your money work (smartly)

If you’re tired of:

  • spending hours staring at charts,

  • entering late because of fear,

  • exiting too early because of anxiety,

  • or missing news-driven moves because you’re busy at work,

Gold Foundry can be a way to delegate execution to an algorithm, while you keep full control over settings and risk.

Let your money work for you while you take a break from your usual job.
Watch how the EA behaves in different market conditions, start with cautious settings, and only if you feel comfortable, consider gradually moving towards a more aggressive approach.

Important risk warning

Trading financial instruments, especially gold and using scalping strategies, involves a high level of risk.
You can lose part or all of your invested capital. Gold Foundry does not guarantee profits or consistent results over time. Past or backtested performance is not indicative of future results.

Always trade only with money you can afford to lose and, if necessary, consult a qualified professional before engaging in trading activities.

Final thoughts

Gold Foundry is designed for traders who want to:

  • harness the power and volatility of gold,

  • perform automatic scalping on MT5,

  • start even with smaller accounts,

  • and let an algorithm work while they focus on other things.

If you’re ready to make your money work in an intelligent and conscious way, to respect market risk, and to give automation a real chance, try Gold Foundry on MT5:
it may become your favorite trading partner when gold “goes crazy” and opportunities are everywhere.


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5 (7)
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4.95 (22)
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4.96 (214)
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5 (3)
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Chen Jia Qi
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3.43 (28)
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Vladimir Mametov
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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