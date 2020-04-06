NeoHedgeMulti

NeoHedgeMulti - Multi-Currency Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5


Trade multiple currency pairs with a single intelligent system. This professional Expert Advisor combines Bollinger Bands breakout entry with a filtered grid strategy, enhanced by a multi-currency engine and multi-level risk management system.Core Strategy & Logic

Entry Signal:

-First (Anchor) Order: Opens when price closes outside Bollinger Bands.

- BUY - Closing above Upper Band

- SELL - Closing below Lower Band


Grid Development:

- Intelligent Filtering: Subsequent grid orders activate only with confirmation:

  1. Stochastic (Overbought/Oversold conditions)

  2. ADX(Trend strength confirmation)

- Grid Step: New orders added at specified price distance (`Grid_Step`).


Cycle Logic:

After closing all grid orders, the grid fully resets. The EA returns to waiting mode for a new Bollinger Bands breakout to begin a new, independent trading cycle.


Multi-Currency Trading

Description:

- Default Parameters: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD (pre-configured)

- Flexibility: Instant ability to add current chart symbol

- Correlation Protection: Built-in logic to prevent over-exposure on correlated instruments


Multi-Level Risk Management System


Protection Mechanisms:

- Daily Loss Limit - Stops trading after reaching daily loss threshold

- Stop-Out Protection- Preventive measures to avoid account stop-out

- Max Simultaneous Trades - Limits open orders across all symbols

- Volatility Control (ATR) - Adapts to current market volatility

- Free Margin Check- Verifies available margin before any order


Volume Management:

- Base Lot Size - Unified lot for all pairs

- Grid Multiplier - Progressive lot increase for grid orders (`LotMultiplier`)

- Lot Normalization - Automatic adjustment to broker's lot step

- Maximum Lot Limit - Absolute upper limit (`MaxLotSize`)


Take Profit & Closing Logic

Modes:

- Global Profit: Closes ALL positions across all symbols upon reaching overall target profit

- Individual Profit: Closes positions for each symbol independently upon reaching its own target

- ATR-Based (Dynamic): Sets volatility-adjusted take profit using Average True Range


Closing Conditions:

1. Target profit reached (Global/Individual/ATR)

2. Force close command

3. Risk management trigger activation (e.g., Daily Loss Limit)


Real-Time Control Panel

The on-chart panel displays:

- Total P/L(Profit/Loss) in money and pips

- Open order count per symbol

- Risk Management Status (Active/Triggered)

- Symbol Details - P/L, orders, distance to TP

- Margin Level and current volatility (ATR)

Key Advantages:

- Auto-Recovery - Seamlessly restores state after MT5 restart or connection loss

- Detailed Logging - Comprehensive log files for deep analysis and debugging

- Flexible Configuration - Adapts to scalping, swing trading, or grid trading styles

- Comprehensive Protection - Complete risk management toolkit

- True Multi-Currency - Portfolio management across multiple pairs


Important Limitations & Risks:

- STRICTLY PROHIBITED: EA code blocks trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, GOLD, SILVER)

- Grid Risk: Classical grid strategies can experience significant drawdowns during strong trends

- Deposit Load: Multi-currency trading increases margin requirements and overall risk

- Requires Optimization: Mandatory parameter adjustment (Grid_Step, lots, filters) for your broker and market conditions


Recommended Broker & Getting Started Guide


Optimal Broker:RoboForex (Pro ECN or R StocksTrader accounts) for best execution with this EA.


Getting Started:

1. Attach EA to one default symbol chart (e.g., EURUSD M15)

2. Configure symbols in parameters (add/remove pairs)

3. Set protection: Define Daily Loss Limit, Maximum Lot, and Profit Target

4. Run on DEMO for at least 2 weeks for parameter optimization


Disclaimer:

This is a professional tool for experienced traders. You must understand grid trading risks and multi-currency portfolio management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves high risk of capital loss.


Category: MetaTrader 5 / Expert Advisors (EAs)


Type: Multi-Currency Grid System


Compatibility: Hedge Accounts Only (Hedge)

