MTF Unicorn Hunter
- Indicators
- Simon Edwin Whittaker
- Version: 29.0
- Updated: 6 November 2025
For visualisation, use the Unicorn Tracker indicator, which is designed to work with the Unicorn Hunter indicator [pending release - details available shortly]
Identify true high-probability reversal zones with precision.
Unicorn Hunter scans multiple timeframes (1m / 2m / 3m / 5m) for complete ICT-style “Unicorn” confluence — built from verified market-structure logic, not random pattern matching.
The indicator detects setups where:
-
Fractals confirm swing points.
-
Liquidity Sweep occurs (equal highs/lows taken).
-
Directional Break of Structure (BoS) confirms intent.
-
Breaker Block is established in the sweep direction.
-
Fair Value Gap Overlap aligns with the breaker zone.
Only when all five align is a Unicorn detected — signaling a high-conviction reversal or continuation point.📊 On-Chart Multi-TF Table
-
Displays LONG / SHORT / — bias for 1m / 2m / 3m / 5m.
-
Supports up to 30 additional symbols in one panel.
-
Clean, centered layout with automatic resizing.
-
Optional color themes and alignment (Left / Center / Right).
-
Alternate background shading for clarity.
-
Fractal Period – sensitivity of swing recognition.
-
Panel Options – enable/disable on-chart table.
-
Alignment + Padding – fine-tune layout.
-
Symbol List – monitor up to 30 instruments (e.g. XAUUSD, US100, EURUSD).
-
Custom Colors – header, cell, and text color customization.
-
Combine with your bias framework to validate reversal zones.
-
Track multi-asset confluence across forex, indices, and metals.
-
Confirm liquidity-driven setups on correlated pairs.
-
Spot early alignment across multiple timeframes before entry.
-
No repainting of confirmed signals.
-
Visually clear and data-dense layout.
-
Efficient — optimised for low CPU use even with 30+ pairs.
-
Built entirely in MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies).
📈 Ideal for ICT-style, Smart Money Concept, and structure-based traders who want to quickly identify aligned, high-probability Unicorn setups across timeframes and instruments.
Hola tiene alguna version pro del indicador?