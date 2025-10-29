MTF Unicorn Hunter

🦄 ICT Unicorn Hunter – Multi-Timeframe Smart Setup Detector IMPORTANT: This is a Multi-Timeframe Scanner, looking for 'Unicorn' setups. A Unicorn in this definition is a liquidity sweep, market structure shift and creation of a Fair Value Gap overlapping with the last opposite-close candle before the liquidity sweep (breaker). This scanner does NOT provide visualisation of the Unicorn on the chart.

For visualisation, use the Unicorn Tracker indicator, which is designed to work with the Unicorn Hunter indicator [pending release - details available shortly]

Identify true high-probability reversal zones with precision.
Unicorn Hunter scans multiple timeframes (1m / 2m / 3m / 5m) for complete ICT-style “Unicorn” confluence — built from verified market-structure logic, not random pattern matching.

🔍 Core Logic (v26 Algorithm)

The indicator detects setups where:

  1. Fractals confirm swing points.

  2. Liquidity Sweep occurs (equal highs/lows taken).

  3. Directional Break of Structure (BoS) confirms intent.

  4. Breaker Block is established in the sweep direction.

  5. Fair Value Gap Overlap aligns with the breaker zone.

Only when all five align is a Unicorn detected — signaling a high-conviction reversal or continuation point.

📊 On-Chart Multi-TF Table

  • Displays LONG / SHORT / — bias for 1m / 2m / 3m / 5m.

  • Supports up to 30 additional symbols in one panel.

  • Clean, centered layout with automatic resizing.

  • Optional color themes and alignment (Left / Center / Right).

  • Alternate background shading for clarity.

⚙️ Inputs

  • Fractal Period – sensitivity of swing recognition.

  • Panel Options – enable/disable on-chart table.

  • Alignment + Padding – fine-tune layout.

  • Symbol List – monitor up to 30 instruments (e.g. XAUUSD, US100, EURUSD).

  • Custom Colors – header, cell, and text color customization.

💡 Use Cases

  • Combine with your bias framework to validate reversal zones.

  • Track multi-asset confluence across forex, indices, and metals.

  • Confirm liquidity-driven setups on correlated pairs.

  • Spot early alignment across multiple timeframes before entry.

🧠 Why Traders Love It

  • No repainting of confirmed signals.

  • Visually clear and data-dense layout.

  • Efficient — optimised for low CPU use even with 30+ pairs.

  • Built entirely in MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies).

📈 Ideal for ICT-style, Smart Money Concept, and structure-based traders who want to quickly identify aligned, high-probability Unicorn setups across timeframes and instruments.


Reviews
Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga
309
Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga 2025.11.26 17:47 
 

Hola tiene alguna version pro del indicador?

Molefi Mokhethi
482
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.11.05 11:28 
 

Great

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.04 17:08 
 

Good and useful scanner. Thank you for sharing.

More from author
Unicorn Killer
Simon Edwin Whittaker
5 (4)
Indicators
ICT Unicorn Killer — Complete Liquidity Reversal Detector IMPORTANT: Use in combination with the Multi-Time-Frame 'Unicorn Hunter' (scanner) for a complete detect and kill system. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153999 Unicorn Killer identifies high-probability smart-money reversal setups by combining five key technical confluences into one streamlined visual tool: Fractals → Liquidity Sweep → Break of Structure → Breaker Block → Fair Value Gap → VALID UNICORN! When a Valid Unicorn
FREE
Halil DAŞTAN
122
Halil DAŞTAN 2025.12.15 22:13 
 

The user should be able to adjust the panel size themselves.

Instead of having to move the panel to three specific locations, they should be able to position it wherever they want.

Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga
309
Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga 2025.11.26 17:47 
 

Hola tiene alguna version pro del indicador?

Simon Edwin Whittaker
1087
Reply from developer Simon Edwin Whittaker 2025.11.28 13:58
Hi, what do you mean by a 'pro' version?
Pantfur
164
Pantfur 2025.11.05 22:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Molefi Mokhethi
482
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.11.05 11:28 
 

Great

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.04 17:08 
 

Good and useful scanner. Thank you for sharing.

