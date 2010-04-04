My other indicators

⚡ MyFXRoom Vortex – Equal Highs & Lows Detector

Recommended Settings

Bars Between Touches: 6

Level Tolerance: 10

(A balanced starting point for most pairs/timeframes — adjust to match volatility and how you define “equal highs/lows.”)

What it does

MyFXRoom Vortex automatically detects, validates, and draws Equal Highs and Equal Lows from confirmed 5-bar swing points. It highlights key support/resistance made by multiple unbroken reactions — the same price areas many traders treat as liquidity zones.

Unlike static S/R tools, Vortex adapts as price action unfolds: it confirms new structure and removes invalidated levels automatically. Every line shown is a validated, unbroken swing-derived level.

🔍 Core Features

Automatic Detection of Equal Highs & Lows

Uses internally calculated 5-bar ZigZag swings (non-repainting).

Spots repeated retests of the same price area to form true S/R.

Touch Strength Classification (Visual Cues)

White lines (2 touches) = developing levels

Red lines (3+ touches) = strong confirmed levels

Broken levels are automatically deleted in real time.

Precision Control

Adjustable thresholds to fine-tune detection per pair/timeframe.

Configure to match your definition of “equal highs/lows” — tighter for scalpers, wider for swing/HTF liquidity mapping.

Smart Performance

Optimized, frequent break checks for responsive updates.

Automatic cleanup on deinitialization.

Lightweight and efficient across symbols and timeframes.

Fully Stand-Alone

No external indicators, GlobalVariables, DLLs, or files.

📈 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart/timeframe. Start with Level Tolerance = 10 and Bars Between Touches = 6. Watch Vortex plot unbroken S/R levels and automatically remove any that are broken.

💡 Tips

Tight pairs (e.g., EURUSD M15 ) often work best with smaller tolerances ( 3–5 points ).

Volatile pairs or higher timeframes (e.g., XAUUSD H1/H4 ) may need wider tolerances ( 15–30 points ).

Increasing Min Bars Between Touches filters short-term noise.

🧠 Summary

MyFXRoom Vortex is a precision tool for finding retested swing levels — the Equal Highs and Equal Lows that define robust support/resistance. These levels often align with liquidity building or sweep zones and can anchor high-probability trade plans.