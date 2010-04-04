Equal Highs and Lows Support an Resistance Mapping

MyFXRoom Vortex – Equal Highs & Lows Detector

Recommended Settings

  • Bars Between Touches: 6

  • Level Tolerance: 10
    (A balanced starting point for most pairs/timeframes — adjust to match volatility and how you define “equal highs/lows.”)

What it does
MyFXRoom Vortex automatically detects, validates, and draws Equal Highs and Equal Lows from confirmed 5-bar swing points. It highlights key support/resistance made by multiple unbroken reactions — the same price areas many traders treat as liquidity zones.

Unlike static S/R tools, Vortex adapts as price action unfolds: it confirms new structure and removes invalidated levels automatically. Every line shown is a validated, unbroken swing-derived level.

🔍 Core Features

Automatic Detection of Equal Highs & Lows

  • Uses internally calculated 5-bar ZigZag swings (non-repainting).

  • Spots repeated retests of the same price area to form true S/R.

Touch Strength Classification (Visual Cues)

  • White lines (2 touches) = developing levels

  • Red lines (3+ touches) = strong confirmed levels

  • Broken levels are automatically deleted in real time.

Precision Control

  • Adjustable thresholds to fine-tune detection per pair/timeframe.

  • Configure to match your definition of “equal highs/lows” — tighter for scalpers, wider for swing/HTF liquidity mapping.

Smart Performance

  • Optimized, frequent break checks for responsive updates.

  • Automatic cleanup on deinitialization.

  • Lightweight and efficient across symbols and timeframes.

Fully Stand-Alone

  • No external indicators, GlobalVariables, DLLs, or files.

📈 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart/timeframe.

  2. Start with Level Tolerance = 10 and Bars Between Touches = 6.

  3. Watch Vortex plot unbroken S/R levels and automatically remove any that are broken.

💡 Tips

  • Tight pairs (e.g., EURUSD M15) often work best with smaller tolerances (3–5 points).

  • Volatile pairs or higher timeframes (e.g., XAUUSD H1/H4) may need wider tolerances (15–30 points).

  • Increasing Min Bars Between Touches filters short-term noise.

🧠 Summary

MyFXRoom Vortex is a precision tool for finding retested swing levels — the Equal Highs and Equal Lows that define robust support/resistance. These levels often align with liquidity building or sweep zones and can anchor high-probability trade plans.


