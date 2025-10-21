FiboCircles zones MT5

The ultimate tool for advanced market cycle analysis. This professional indicator solves the common issues of standard Fibonacci Time/Cycles by using Bar-Count Precision instead of unreliable market time, ensuring accurate future projection across all trading sessions, including weekend gaps. Get reliable time and price confluence for predictive analysis.

Icon Feature Value Proposition 🚀 Unrestricted Future Projection Cycles and Time Zones are calculated to extend seamlessly beyond the current bar into the future, providing a true predictive roadmap for time-based trading strategies. 🛡️ Bar-Count Precision (The Fix) Solves the Time Zone Error: The indicator uses the exact number of bars between Line 1 and Line 2 as the basis for calculation, making projections accurate regardless of weekend gaps, holidays, or exchange breaks. No more time slippage! 🎯 All-in-One Fibo Tool Combines three powerful tools: Fibo Circles (Cycles), Fibo Time Zones, and Fibo Fan, allowing you to perform comprehensive Time & Price analysis from a single custom object. ⚙️ Customized Time Zones Levels 0 & 1 Hidden: Time Zones start displaying from level 2, 3, 5, 8... (Fibonacci sequence), avoiding clutter and keeping your anchor lines (Line 1 and Line 2) clearly visible. 🖱️ Easy Drag-and-Drop Control Intuitive drag-and-drop mechanism for the Start (Line 1) and End (Line 2) vertical lines. All objects instantly redraw and persist perfectly across chart reload, timeframes, and platform restart.







How It Works

The Fibo Cycles & Time Zones indicator measures the distance in price range and bar count between your two anchor points (Line 1 and Line 2).

Price Projection: Uses standard Fibonacci ratios (23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%, etc.) to project concentric price circles/ellipses (Cycles) and Fibo Zones around the central point. Time Projection: Uses the Fibonacci sequence (2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21,...) multiplied by the base bar count to project vertical Time Zones that extend indefinitely into the future.

Ideal For:

Cycle Analysts and Harmonic Traders.

Traders relying on Time & Price Confluence.

Users who have struggled with the inaccuracy of standard MT5 Fibonacci Time tools.

Elevate your cycle analysis. Start seeing the future with precision.



