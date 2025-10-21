FiboCircles zones MT5

FiboCircles Zones — The Ultimate Price-Time Fibonacci Suite for MT5

Professional Geometry | Context-Aware Momentum | Cross-Timeframe Precision

🏆 Elevate Your Analysis to Institutional Standards

FiboCircles Zones is more than just a drawing tool; it is a high-precision Professional Analytical Framework for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between classic technical analysis and advanced market geometry, allowing traders to identify "Price-Time Confluence"—those rare moments where geometric price targets align perfectly with natural market cycles.

Featuring a Persistent Anchor System, your complex analytical setups remain intact across timeframe changes and platform restarts. With Version 10.97, we introduce the Relative Hyper-Magnet and Granular Z-Order Control, providing a new benchmark for speed, absolute accuracy, and extreme chart clarity.

🚀 WHAT’S NEW IN VERSION 10.97?

🧲 Relative Hyper-Magnet Snap: Achieve mathematical perfection instantly. The system intelligently detects market trends and automatically snaps anchors to the absolute Highest High or Lowest Low . Transitioning across timeframes is now seamless, as levels resync perfectly to their respective peaks.

Achieve mathematical perfection instantly. The system intelligently detects market trends and automatically snaps anchors to the absolute or . Transitioning across timeframes is now seamless, as levels resync perfectly to their respective peaks. 🧱 Granular Z-Order Control: Maintain a pristine trading environment. Independently toggle every component group to be drawn Behind the Price or In Front of the Price , ensuring your candles remain the primary focus.

Maintain a pristine trading environment. Independently toggle every component group to be drawn or , ensuring your candles remain the primary focus. ⚡ Adaptive Performance Engine: Experience zero-lag interaction even with complex Wave arcs. The engine dynamically adjusts rendering detail based on user movement for a smooth, high-performance experience.

💎 KEY FEATURES & DETAILED TOOL BREAKDOWN

1. FIBONACCI CIRCLE SETTINGS — Geometric Ellipses

Analyze the convergence of price and time through perfect geometric curves.

Time/Price Ratio: Synchronize the horizontal vs. vertical scales to match the volatility of any symbol (Forex, Crypto, Indices).

Synchronize the horizontal vs. vertical scales to match the volatility of any symbol (Forex, Crypto, Indices). Professional Color Modes: Choose from 6 distinct modes (Normal, Darkest, Pastel, etc.) to fit any visual theme.

Choose from (Normal, Darkest, Pastel, etc.) to fit any visual theme. Smoothing Engine: Adjustable Max Segments (up to 180) for visually perfect arcs without sacrificing platform performance.

2. FIBONACCI FAN SETTINGS — Symmetrical Projection

Identify trend velocity and momentum angles with precision.

Mirror Projection: The exclusive Draw Mirror Fan feature projects symmetrical trend angles to identify potential exhaustion or reversal levels in the opposite direction.

The exclusive feature projects symmetrical trend angles to identify potential exhaustion or reversal levels in the opposite direction. Visual Fidelity: Complete control over line width and styles (Solid, Dot, Dash) with layering depth options.

3. FIBONACCI WAVE SETTINGS — Geometric Price Arcs

Visualize market "vibration" through proportional arcs derived from price magnitude.

Period Multiplier: Fine-tune the oscillation frequency relative to your anchor span to catch perfect pullbacks.

Fine-tune the oscillation frequency relative to your anchor span to catch perfect pullbacks. Curved Support/Resistance: Define reactionary zones that are mathematically linked to the trend's velocity.

4. FIBONACCI TIME PERIOD WAVE SETTINGS — Historical Rhythm

A proprietary "Market Timing" tool designed to identify future cycles purely based on time.

Time Multiplier: Project historical time-rhythms deep into the future to pinpoint "Volatility Windows."

Project historical time-rhythms deep into the future to pinpoint Temporal Mirroring: Analyze time-symmetry both above and below the baseline for a 360-degree view of market rhythm.

5. FIBONACCI TIME ZONE SETTINGS — Sequential Cycles

Pinpoint future reaction points based on the natural growth sequence (2, 3, 5, 8, 13...).

Individual Controls: Enable/Disable and customize styles for each specific multiple (from 2 up to 377).

Enable/Disable and customize styles for each specific multiple (from 2 up to 377). 6 Custom Multiples: Dedicated slots for user-defined cycles to trigger specific time-based alerts.

6. FIBONACCI ZONE SETTINGS — Advanced Kill Zones

Highlight high-probability "Kill Zones" using the most flexible zone engine on MT5.

Master Control: Instantly manage visibility for standard levels (6.18%, 23.6%, 50-61.8%, etc.) with one toggle.

Instantly manage visibility for standard levels (6.18%, 23.6%, 50-61.8%, etc.) with one toggle. Transparency Pro: Granular Alpha control (0-255) for subtle, professional layering.

Granular for subtle, professional layering. Advanced Custom Zones (6 Slots): Define professional level bands using two input styles: Style A (Single Value): Entering "50" creates a solid level band. Enable the Mid toggle for a focused target. Style B (Range Zone): Entering "50.0-61.8" creates a filled area. Pro Hint: Disable the Mid line and enable Upper/Lower to create a clean, professional "Value Zone" look.

Define professional level bands using two input styles:

7. FIBONACCI CIRCLE HLINES — Horizontal Precision

Sync classic price levels directly with your geometric structures.

21 Individual Toggles: Total control over standard Fibo levels (0.0, 38.2, 50.0, 161.8, etc.).

Total control over standard Fibo levels (0.0, 38.2, 50.0, 161.8, etc.). 12 Custom Slots: Define unique, user-calculated price targets that persist with your analysis.

8. WORKFLOW & PERSISTENCE SUPPORT

Instance ID Support: Run multiple Fibonacci setups on the same chart without data conflict. Each instance is saved independently. Setup: Change the "InpInstanceID" for each copy (Default = "1"). Examples: Use "1" for the major trend, "2" for the minor swing, "3", "4", "5", "6", "7", etc., for additional layers of analysis.

Run multiple Fibonacci setups on the same chart without data conflict. Each instance is saved independently. Persistence: Anchor positions are automatically recorded in MT5 Global Variables, ensuring they remain permanent across reloads, timeframe changes, and platform restarts.

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Version: 10.97 (Latest Professional Release)

10.97 (Latest Professional Release) Performance: High-efficiency, Event-Driven with Adaptive Rendering.

High-efficiency, Event-Driven with Adaptive Rendering. Data Integrity: Persistent Global Variables linked to unique Instance IDs.

Note: This is an analytical visualization tool. It does not provide trading signals or automated financial advice.



