Candle Timer Essential MT5

Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart

Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure.

Features

  • Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes
  • Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description
  • Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart
  • Efficient chart object management for seamless display
  • Stable operation, including on custom or unavailable timeframes

How to Use

  1. Attach Candle Timer Essential MT5 to any chart.
  2. Select your preferred colors in the Inputs tab.
  3. The countdown timer will automatically appear and refresh in real-time.
  4. Use the visible timer to support your trading workflow.

Benefits

  • Displays precise candle closing times to help manage trade entries and exits
  • Reduces guesswork around chart timing
  • Blends into any chart setup with customizable colors

Compare Candle Timer Versions

Feature Countdown to Next Bar (Free) Essential Version (this product) Pro Version
Candle countdown ✓ (M1, M15, H1 only) ✓ (All MT5 timeframes)
Fully customizable colors
Spread display
Progress bar
Sound alerts
Panel drag-and-drop


Looking for more customization and advanced features? Explore Candle Timer Pro MT5 for the complete solution.

Candle Timer Essential MT5 is an effective way to enhance your chart overview. Consider upgrading to the Pro version for advanced options like sound alerts, on-chart spread data, and an interactive panel.


おすすめのプロダクト
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
作者のその他のプロダクト
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (3)
インディケータ
This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display. Features Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability Informative header and description labels Automatic removal of chart objects when detached Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance How to Use Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart. The
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
DigitalPrime
インディケータ
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT 4 Free by DigitalPrime A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality. Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads! Key Features Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only) Updates independently of market tick activity Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts Simple, always visible, fixed position (top lef
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (1)
インディケータ
口座残高に対する浮動損益をパーセンテージで素早くモニター！リアルタイム＆常時チャート上に表示！ 主な特徴： リアルタイム計算： すべての保有ポジションの合計浮動損益を、現在の口座残高に対する％で即座に計算。 分かりやすいチャート表示： 結果はチャート右下にラベル表示。邪魔にならず常に見える。 明確な色分け： 利益は緑、損失は赤で瞬時に判別！ 軽量・高効率： プラットフォームへの負荷は最小限。 簡単導入： インジケーターをどのチャートにも貼り付けるだけ、面倒な設定は一切不要。 こんな方におすすめ： 自分の未決済（浮動）損益を資金に対するパーセンテージで素早く把握したい方に最適。計算は全て自動化！ もっとトレードを強化したい方へ： リアルタイムでパーセント損益を表示するだけでなく、 トレードセッション結果の自動記録と分析 も行いたい場合は、上位ツールをご検討ください： TradeJournal Plus:   Auto Session Reports & Built-in PnL Indicator –   Check it here! Trade Journal Plus MT5
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4
DigitalPrime
インディケータ
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation:   Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display:   The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding:   Green for profit, red for loss for imm
FREE
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
インディケータ
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
ユーティリティ
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Candle Timer Pro MT4
DigitalPrime
インディケータ
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. All elements are combined into a clean, compact panel that works with any symbol and timeframe. The indicator is designed to provide essential timing a
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
インディケータ
TradeJournal Plus：自動セッションレポート ＆ 内蔵PnLインジケーター 本格トレーダーのための究極の自動トレーディング日誌。 すべてのセッションを自動記録、ワンクリックで詳細レポートをエクスポート、さらにリアルタイムで利益状況を常に確認可能。 取引記録を次のレベルへ — 分析・見直し・改善をすべてこのツールで。 期間限定価格：$30！ 主な利点： 自動トレードジャーナル ：手動スプレッドシートは不要。エントリーから決済まで、すべてを自動で記録。 セッションレポート自動生成 ：トレード終了後、構造化されたCSVレポートを即時作成。戦略の見直しに最適。 リアルタイムPnLインジケーター ：現在のセッション利益率（%）をチャート上で常時表示。 包括的な分析機能 ：セッション時間、取引回数、損益、ドローダウンなどの指標を自動追跡。 簡単セットアップ ：MT5チャートに適用するだけ。軽量設計でパフォーマンスへの影響も最小限。 高度な見直しツール ：アクティブトレーダーや記録を本格的に行いたい方に最適。 使い方： 任意のMT5チャートにインジケーターを追加。 ポジションを開くとロ
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
ユーティリティ
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Candle Timer Pro MT5
DigitalPrime
インディケータ
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy. Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicato
