Simple Candlestick Timer
- Индикаторы
- M Iqbal Akbar
- Версия: 1.0
Simple Candlestick Timer – Free MT4 Indicator
Simple Candlestick Timer is a lightweight and easy-to-use MT4 indicator that displays a precise countdown until the current candlestick closes. This tool helps traders improve timing, discipline, and decision-making by showing exactly how much time remains before the next candle begins.
Key Features:
-
Clean countdown display directly on your chart.
-
Helps with entry and exit timing.
-
Lightweight, simple, and beginner-friendly.
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes.
-
100% free – no hidden limitations.
Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Simple Candlestick Timer keeps you aware of market rhythm with clarity and precision.
A great indicator, so convenient placed by the current candle, especially on my 4H charts. thank you.