Simple Candlestick Timer is a lightweight and easy-to-use MT4 indicator that displays a precise countdown until the current candlestick closes. This tool helps traders improve timing, discipline, and decision-making by showing exactly how much time remains before the next candle begins.

Key Features:

  • Clean countdown display directly on your chart.

  • Helps with entry and exit timing.

  • Lightweight, simple, and beginner-friendly.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.

  • 100% free – no hidden limitations.

Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Simple Candlestick Timer keeps you aware of market rhythm with clarity and precision.

Plus de l'auteur
Clear Simple Direction
M Iqbal Akbar
Indicateurs
Clear Simple Direction – Trend Following Indicator for MT4 Clear Simple Direction is a lightweight yet powerful trend-following indicator designed to give traders clarity in uncertain markets. Built with simplicity in mind, it removes unnecessary noise and focuses only on what truly matters: the trend direction. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator helps you stay aligned with the market flow, reducing hesitation and improving discipline. Key Features: Clear Signal
PivotTrend Sentinel
M Iqbal Akbar
Indicateurs
All-in-one pivots + trend + smart alerts. PivotTrend Sentinel reveals key decision levels across multiple periods while staying context-aware with a clean, non-intrusive UI. It combines Daily history pivots, Weekly/Monthly structure, and now Quarterly / Semi-Annual / Annual (Q/H/Y) levels—plus a flexible trend filter and one-shot notifications (touch & trend change). Built for clarity and speed on any symbol/timeframe. Who it’s for Beginners, professional traders, and institutions (including ba
