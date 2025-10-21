GoldSync EA

4.5

GoldSync FX is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) and other symbols using multi-pattern candlestick analysis combined with market bias detection and adaptive trade management.

The EA identifies 10 bullish and 10 bearish reversal and continuation patterns (e.g., Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Three Soldiers/Crows, Marubozu, Harami, etc.) to generate buy or sell signals. These signals are filtered through a daily market bias check, ensuring trades align with the prevailing trend. A bias inversion filter further refines entries by adapting to sudden market reversals.

GoldSync FX includes robust risk and position management features, such as:

  • Dynamic trade limits based on account balance.

  • Configurable take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop.

  • Hourly trade filters allowing control over trading sessions.

  • Automated margin and lot validation to ensure safe execution.

The EA continuously monitors open positions, updates trailing stops when price moves favorably, and intelligently skips trades when risk or conditions are not met.

Key Features:

  • Multi-pattern candlestick recognition (20 total).

  • Smart daily bias and inversion logic.

  • Configurable trading hours and trailing logic.

  • Dynamic max concurrent trades based on balance.

  • Secure trade validation with margin and lot checks.

patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.10.23 07:04 
 

Seems to be doing very well.

I will update.

Muhammad Imran Sarwar
70
Muhammad Imran Sarwar 2025.12.04 07:52 
 

Hi, I am using this EA on my Live Account and added this EA on Monday 01.12.2025 I tweaked this bot with my own settings and applied on XAUUSD 5 Min Chart. In Tester it showed good results that's why deployed it on live account. Unfortunately, XAU market crashed very badly today, and DD was too much, and multiple orders were active in market. Although no SL hit yet because SL is about 500 Pips and 0.01 lot can shave my account with 50$. Forex is very risky business, Logic of the Algo is good and need to be used with caution. There might be logic to get rid of the risky or dangerous trades as soon as possible instead of taking them to huge DD. I would like to thank to the developer of this robot.

Muhammad Imran Sarwar
70
Muhammad Imran Sarwar 2025.12.04 07:52 
 

Hi, I am using this EA on my Live Account and added this EA on Monday 01.12.2025 I tweaked this bot with my own settings and applied on XAUUSD 5 Min Chart. In Tester it showed good results that's why deployed it on live account. Unfortunately, XAU market crashed very badly today, and DD was too much, and multiple orders were active in market. Although no SL hit yet because SL is about 500 Pips and 0.01 lot can shave my account with 50$. Forex is very risky business, Logic of the Algo is good and need to be used with caution. There might be logic to get rid of the risky or dangerous trades as soon as possible instead of taking them to huge DD. I would like to thank to the developer of this robot.

patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.10.23 07:04 
 

Seems to be doing very well.

I will update.

Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
3500
Resposta do desenvolvedor Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao 2025.10.29 09:40
Awesome! Great to know it’s performing well for you. Keep me posted with your results!
Responder ao comentário