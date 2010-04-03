Engulfing Fib Master
- Indicateurs
- - Md Rashidul Hasan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Engulfing Fib Master – Smart Engulfing Pattern Detection with Fibonacci Targets
Professional Engulfing Pattern Scanner with Fibonacci Retracement & Dashboard Analytics
🔥 70% OFF SALE! 🔥
Now only $30 (originally $99)
The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate]
https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422
Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)
Engulfing Fib Master is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability bullish & bearish engulfing patterns and
automatically plot Fibonacci retracement levels for precise trade setups. It includes a real-time statistics dashboard to track pattern success rates, helping traders improve their strategy.
After buying this let me know and get a gift "DrawDown Monitor" or
"Trailing Take Profit EA"(which follows the price but triggers when the price moves in the opposite direction, helping to limit losses) for free, worth 99$.
🔹 Key Features:
✅ Accurate Engulfing Pattern Detection
-
Scans for bullish & bearish engulfing candles with customizable rules
-
Optional confirmation filters (require previous candle to be opposite trend)
✅ Automatic Fibonacci Levels
-
Draws clean, customizable Fibonacci retracements from engulfing patterns
-
Toggle key Fib levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) for better price targets
✅ Performance Dashboard
-
Tracks win rates, hit ratios, and pattern frequency
-
Displays bullish vs. bearish engulfing success rates
✅ Customizable Alerts & Markers
-
Visual arrows for easy pattern spotting
-
Optional alerts for new engulfing signals
✅ Multi-Timeframe Support
-
Works on any timeframe (set your preferred chart & analysis period)
🔹 Why Traders Love It:
- Saves Time – No more manual scanning for engulfing patterns
- Improves Accuracy – Combines price action + Fibonacci levels for high-probability setups
- Data-Driven Trading – Dashboard helps refine strategies based on historical performance
🔹 Who Is This For?
- Price action traders who use engulfing patterns
- Fibonacci traders looking for automatic Fib plotting
- Swing & day traders who want statistical edge
📊 Try Engulfing Fib Master Today & Trade Smarter!
==========================================================================⚠️ *This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.
Trade at your own discretion.*
==========================================================================