Market Hours Pro
- 指标
- Musa Terrance Khosa
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 14 一月 2026
Market Hours Pro is a time-based Forex session calculator that displays scheduled market session information directly on your MT5 chart. The indicator provides visual tracking of standard Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions with dynamic timezone adjustment capabilities.
Key Features
Scheduled Session Tracking
-
Session Time Calculation: Calculates scheduled times for all three major Forex sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) based on standard hours
-
Time-Based Calculations: Minute-by-minute calculation for session start/end times according to established schedules
-
Overlap Calculation: Identifies scheduled overlaps between London/NY and Tokyo/London based on time calculations
-
Weekend Closure Calculation: Calculates weekend market closure times based on standard Forex weekend schedule
Timezone Calculation Engine
-
Adjustable GMT Offset: Calculate session times for any timezone from GMT-12 to GMT+14
-
Dual Time Sources: Calculate based on either Broker Time or Local PC Time
-
Automatic Time Adjustment: Session times automatically recalculate based on selected timezone
-
Consistent Time Calculations: Ensures time calculation accuracy across all settings
Visual Display Panel
-
Clean Interface: Professional panel displayed on your chart
-
Color-Coded Session Status:
-
Tokyo: Red
-
London: Lime Green
-
New York: Deep Sky Blue
-
-
Overlap Highlighting: Different colors for calculated session overlaps
-
Status Display: Shows current calculated market status based on time
Technical Specifications
-
Update Frequency: Configurable refresh rate (default: 1 second)
-
Panel Position: Fixed at Y=450 pixels
-
Object Management: Proper cleanup on deinitialization
-
Resource Efficient: Minimal CPU and memory usage
Input Parameters
Display Settings
-
Show Session Panel : Toggle display on/off
-
Update Interval : Refresh frequency in seconds (1-60)
Timezone Settings
-
Use Broker Time : Calculate times based on broker server time (true) or local PC time (false)
-
Timezone Offset : Hours offset from GMT (-12 to +14) for time calculations
Standard Session Times (GMT Reference)
Note: These are standard scheduled hours. Actual market activity may vary due to holidays, news events, or other factors.
-
Tokyo: 00:00 - 09:00 GMT
-
London: 07:00 - 15:00 GMT
-
New York: 12:00 - 21:00 GMT
Dynamic Time Calculation
The indicator calculates local session times based on your selected timezone. For example, with GMT+2:
-
Tokyo: 02:00 - 11:00 Local
-
London: 09:00 - 17:00 Local
-
New York: 14:00 - 23:00 Local
Calculated Overlap Periods
Note: These are scheduled overlaps. Actual trading volume during these times may vary.
-
Tokyo/London Overlap: 07:00-09:00 GMT (Orange indicator)
-
London/NY Overlap: 12:00-15:00 GMT (Magenta indicator)
Status Indicators
-
ACTIVE: Session is scheduled to be open
-
OVERLAP: Multiple sessions scheduled to overlap
-
OFF PEAK: No major sessions scheduled
-
MARKET CLOSED: Scheduled weekend closure
Weekend Closure Calculation
Note: This only calculates standard weekend closures. Does not account for holidays or unexpected market closures.
-
Closes: Calculates Friday 22:00 GMT closure
-
Opens: Calculates Sunday 22:00 GMT opening
-
Automatic Adjustment: Closure times adjust based on timezone offset
Important Limitations
Please Note: This indicator:
-
Does NOT detect actual market holidays (Christmas, New Year's, bank holidays, etc.)
-
Does NOT monitor real-time market liquidity or trading activity
-
Does NOT account for broker-specific trading hours
-
Only calculates scheduled times based on standard Forex hours
-
May show sessions as "ACTIVE" during actual market holidays
Usage Recommendations
For Traders:
-
Time Awareness: Know scheduled session times for planning
-
Overlap Planning: Identify scheduled high-activity periods
-
Global Time Context: Understand global market time relationships
For Strategy Development:
-
Time-Based Rules: Create strategies based on scheduled session times
-
Historical Testing: Consistent time calculations for backtesting
-
EA Integration: Add time-based session awareness to automated systems
Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All timeframes
-
Symbols: Works with any symbol (primarily designed for Forex)
Customization
-
Panel Position: Adjust Y-coordinate in code if needed
-
Colors: Modify color values in code
-
Font Sizes: Adjust for readability preferences
Important Notes
-
Time-Based Only: This is a time calculator, not a market monitor
-
No Holiday Detection: Does not account for market holidays
-
Standard Hours: Based on conventional Forex session schedules
-
Verification Recommended: Always verify actual market conditions
-
Broker Differences: Your broker's actual trading hours may vary
Market Hours Pro provides traders with scheduled Forex session timing information based on standard market hours, displayed in a clean, customizable format to assist with time-based trading decisions.