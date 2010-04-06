Market Hours Pro is a time-based Forex session calculator that displays scheduled market session information directly on your MT5 chart. The indicator provides visual tracking of standard Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions with dynamic timezone adjustment capabilities.

Key Features

Scheduled Session Tracking

Session Time Calculation : Calculates scheduled times for all three major Forex sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) based on standard hours

Time-Based Calculations : Minute-by-minute calculation for session start/end times according to established schedules

Overlap Calculation : Identifies scheduled overlaps between London/NY and Tokyo/London based on time calculations

Weekend Closure Calculation: Calculates weekend market closure times based on standard Forex weekend schedule

Timezone Calculation Engine

Adjustable GMT Offset : Calculate session times for any timezone from GMT-12 to GMT+14

Dual Time Sources : Calculate based on either Broker Time or Local PC Time

Automatic Time Adjustment : Session times automatically recalculate based on selected timezone

Consistent Time Calculations: Ensures time calculation accuracy across all settings

Visual Display Panel

Clean Interface : Professional panel displayed on your chart

Color-Coded Session Status : Tokyo: Red London: Lime Green New York: Deep Sky Blue

Overlap Highlighting : Different colors for calculated session overlaps

Status Display: Shows current calculated market status based on time

Technical Specifications

Update Frequency : Configurable refresh rate (default: 1 second)

Panel Position : Fixed at Y=450 pixels

Object Management : Proper cleanup on deinitialization

Resource Efficient: Minimal CPU and memory usage

Input Parameters

Display Settings

Show Session Panel : Toggle display on/off

Update Interval : Refresh frequency in seconds (1-60)

Timezone Settings

Use Broker Time : Calculate times based on broker server time (true) or local PC time (false)

Timezone Offset : Hours offset from GMT (-12 to +14) for time calculations

Standard Session Times (GMT Reference)

Note: These are standard scheduled hours. Actual market activity may vary due to holidays, news events, or other factors.

Tokyo : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT

London : 07:00 - 15:00 GMT

New York: 12:00 - 21:00 GMT

Dynamic Time Calculation

The indicator calculates local session times based on your selected timezone. For example, with GMT+2:

Tokyo: 02:00 - 11:00 Local

London: 09:00 - 17:00 Local

New York: 14:00 - 23:00 Local

Calculated Overlap Periods

Note: These are scheduled overlaps. Actual trading volume during these times may vary.

Tokyo/London Overlap : 07:00-09:00 GMT (Orange indicator)

London/NY Overlap: 12:00-15:00 GMT (Magenta indicator)

Status Indicators

ACTIVE : Session is scheduled to be open

OVERLAP : Multiple sessions scheduled to overlap

OFF PEAK : No major sessions scheduled

MARKET CLOSED: Scheduled weekend closure

Weekend Closure Calculation

Note: This only calculates standard weekend closures. Does not account for holidays or unexpected market closures.

Closes : Calculates Friday 22:00 GMT closure

Opens : Calculates Sunday 22:00 GMT opening

Automatic Adjustment: Closure times adjust based on timezone offset

Important Limitations

Please Note: This indicator:

Does NOT detect actual market holidays (Christmas, New Year's, bank holidays, etc.)

Does NOT monitor real-time market liquidity or trading activity

Does NOT account for broker-specific trading hours

Only calculates scheduled times based on standard Forex hours

May show sessions as "ACTIVE" during actual market holidays

Usage Recommendations

For Traders:

Time Awareness : Know scheduled session times for planning

Overlap Planning : Identify scheduled high-activity periods

Global Time Context: Understand global market time relationships

For Strategy Development:

Time-Based Rules : Create strategies based on scheduled session times

Historical Testing : Consistent time calculations for backtesting

EA Integration: Add time-based session awareness to automated systems

Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Timeframes : All timeframes

Symbols: Works with any symbol (primarily designed for Forex)

Customization

Panel Position : Adjust Y-coordinate in code if needed

Colors : Modify color values in code

Font Sizes: Adjust for readability preferences

Important Notes

Time-Based Only: This is a time calculator, not a market monitor No Holiday Detection: Does not account for market holidays Standard Hours: Based on conventional Forex session schedules Verification Recommended: Always verify actual market conditions Broker Differences: Your broker's actual trading hours may vary

Market Hours Pro provides traders with scheduled Forex session timing information based on standard market hours, displayed in a clean, customizable format to assist with time-based trading decisions.