Market Hours Pro
- Göstergeler
- Musa Terrance Khosa
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 14 Ocak 2026
Overview
Market Hours Pro is a professional Forex session tracker that displays real-time market session information directly on your MT5 chart. The indicator provides accurate visualization of Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions with dynamic timezone adjustment capabilities.
Key Features
Dynamic Session Tracking
-
Real-time Session Monitoring: Tracks all three major Forex sessions (Tokyo, London, New York)
-
Precise Time Calculations: Minute-by-minute accuracy for session start/end times
-
Session Overlap Detection: Automatically identifies London/NY and Tokyo/London overlaps
-
Market Closure Detection: Recognizes weekend market closures and off-peak hours
Flexible Timezone Support
-
Adjustable GMT Offset: Customize timezone from GMT-12 to GMT+14
-
Dual Time Sources: Choose between Broker Time or Local PC Time
-
Automatic Session Adjustment: Session times dynamically adjust based on selected timezone
-
Consistent Time Calculations: Ensures accuracy across all time settings
Visual Display Panel
-
Professional Interface: Clean, easy-to-read panel on your chart
-
Color-Coded Sessions:
-
Tokyo: Red
-
London: Lime Green
-
New York: Deep Sky Blue
-
-
Overlap Highlighting: Special colors for session overlaps
-
Status Updates: Real-time display of current market status
Technical Specifications
-
Update Interval: Configurable refresh rate (default: 1 second)
-
Panel Positioning: Fixed position at Y=450 pixels
-
Object Management: Proper cleanup on deinitialization
-
Memory Efficient: Minimal resource usage
Input Parameters
Display Settings
-
Show Session Panel: Toggle the display panel on/off
-
Update Interval: Refresh frequency in seconds (1-60)
Timezone Settings
-
Use Broker Time: Switch between broker time and local PC time
-
Timezone Offset: Hours offset from GMT (-12 to +14)
Session Times (GMT Reference)
Standard GMT Session Hours:
-
Tokyo: 00:00 - 09:00 GMT
-
London: 07:00 - 15:00 GMT
-
New York: 12:00 - 21:00 GMT
Dynamic Adjustment:
The indicator automatically converts these GMT times to your selected timezone. For example, with GMT+2:
-
Tokyo: 02:00 - 11:00 Local
-
London: 09:00 - 17:00 Local
-
New York: 14:00 - 23:00 Local
Overlap Detection
Primary Overlaps:
-
Tokyo/London Overlap: 07:00-09:00 GMT (Orange indicator)
-
London/NY Overlap: 12:00-15:00 GMT (Magenta indicator)
Status Indicators:
-
ACTIVE: Individual session is open
-
OVERLAP: Multiple sessions are overlapping
-
OFF PEAK: No major sessions active
-
MARKET CLOSED: Weekend or holiday closure
Market Closure Logic
Weekend Closure:
-
Closes: Friday 22:00 GMT
-
Opens: Sunday 22:00 GMT
-
Automatic Adjustment: Closure times adjust based on timezone offset
Intelligent Detection:
-
Handles timezone crossings (sessions that cross midnight)
-
Accounts for different days in local vs GMT time
-
Precise minute-based calculations
Usage Benefits
For Traders:
-
Session Awareness: Know when major markets open/close
-
Overlap Trading: Identify high-volatility overlap periods
-
Time Management: Plan trades around session times
-
Global Context: Understand market activity worldwide
For Strategy Development:
-
Session-Based Strategies: Create rules based on session times
-
Backtesting: Accurate session timing for historical testing
-
Automation: Integrate session awareness into EAs
Technical Notes
Compatibility:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All timeframes
-
Symbols: Works with any Forex pair
Performance:
-
Low Resource Usage: Efficient timer-based updates
-
Stable Operation: Proper error handling and cleanup
-
Reliable Updates: Consistent performance over time
Customization:
-
Panel Position: Fixed Y-coordinate (adjustable in code)
-
Colors: Pre-defined but customizable in code
-
Font Sizes: Optimized for readability
Notes
-
The indicator uses chart objects, so ensure sufficient chart space
-
Timezone offset should match your local trading hours
-
Broker time vs local time choice depends on your strategy requirements
-
Panel updates automatically on chart resizing
Market Hours Pro provides professional traders with essential session timing information in a clean, customizable format, helping optimize trading decisions based on global market activity.