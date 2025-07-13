Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert

4.43

Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is an Expert Advisor for automated trading of XAUUSD (Gold) on the M6 timeframe.
It is based on structural market concepts from the ICT methodology: Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts.

The algorithm looks for valid setups during the London and New York sessions, applying trend filtering, volatility-based risk control, and adaptive profit logic.


Official channel (for question relatives to the EA)

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldictorderblock


SetFile ,Documentation & FAQ

FAQ, Documentation and preset files are available in the Comments and on my blog page.

Features

• Order Block Framework
Waits for a confirmed retest of an Order Block before opening a trade.

• Liquidity Sweep Detection
Identifies zones where liquidity may be hunted before reversal.

• Trend Filter
Uses a Moving Average to allow trades only in the trend direction.

• Fibonacci Profit Scaling
Extends take-profit levels using Fibonacci levels if conditions are met.

• ATR-based Stop & Trailing
Stop Loss and trailing stop adapt dynamically to market volatility.

• Risk Management Modes
Supports either fixed lot or percentage-based risk mode.

• Session Control
Trades are allowed only during the London and New York sessions (GMT time).

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M6
Session: London / New York
Preset files are provided in the Comments section.

A user may enable "Buy Only" or "Sell Only" mode depending on market bias.

Other Details

• A PD Array filter is included to validate market structure before entries.
• Compatible with backtesting and optimization in MetaTrader 5.
• No complex configuration required — simply load the EA and apply presets.

Risk Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profit or future result.
Trading carries risk, including the potential loss of capital.
It is recommended to test this EA on a demo account before using on a live account.

Comentários 35
jackthepipper11
14
jackthepipper11 2025.12.09 06:57 
 

Charles, Just wanted to thank you for sharing this EA - I have been testing it on a live account (slightly tweaked settings) and the results so far have been impressive. I will give it a few more weeks and report back. Cheers.

Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.12.01 21:23 
 

ti ringrazio per questo EA ! valido!

Ronin_777
24
Ronin_777 2025.11.26 14:16 
 

Hi! Could you add an option UseLimitEntries = true to the trading expert? This would significantly reduce the number of losing trades. Is it possible to implement this?

