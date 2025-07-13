🧠 Strategy Overview

Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is a high-performance scalping and intraday Expert Advisor built on the advanced principles of Inner Circle Trading (ICT). It leverages institutional-level concepts like Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts to deliver sniper entries and consistent profitability — with a laser focus on XAUUSD (Gold).





Designed for the 6-minute timeframe and the London & New York sessions, this EA captures high-probability setups with smart automation and zero emotion.

✅ Fully plug-and-play — optimized presets included ( see comments section for an up-to-date presets file)

✅ No coding or strategy tuning required — ideal for beginners and pros

⚔️ Core Features & Logic

🔸 Full ICT Order Block Framework

Waits for confirmed Order Block retests before executing trades, for true institutional-style setups.

🔸 Liquidity Sweep Detection

Identifies smart money traps and enters after stop hunts and liquidity grabs.

🔸 Smart Trend Filtering

Uses a Moving Average to trade only in the direction of the dominant flow.

🔸 Profit Upgrade Engine (Fibonacci-Based)

Initial target hit? The EA checks ADX strength and pushes for extended profits using Fibonacci levels.

🔸 ATR-Based Stop Loss + Trailing Logic

All stop losses and trailing mechanisms are based on true market volatility — no guesswork.

🔸 Precision Risk Management

Supports both fixed lot size and % risk options. Capital protection is fully customizable.

🕒 Trading Session Control

⏰ Trades only during London and New York sessions (based on GMT)

❌ Avoids overnight risk and dead zones with built-in session filters

💡 Who Is It For?

This EA is perfect for:

ICT traders who want consistent execution of advanced setups

Gold scalpers and intraday traders

Beginners who want a fully automated solution with no guesswork

Professionals looking to add a high-probability Gold system to their portfolio

⚙️ Key Features Summary

✅ True ICT Order Block Engine

✅ Smart Money Liquidity Trap Detection

✅ MA & ADX Trend + Strength Filters

✅ Fibonacci Profit Scaling

✅ ATR-Driven Risk & Trailing Logic

✅ London & NY Session Timing

✅ Plug-and-Play Ready (Presets Included)

✅ Fully Beginner-Friendly — No Setup Hassle

✅ PD Array filter features



✅ And many more ...



⚠️ Important Notes

Best on XAUUSD, M6 timeframe

Presets provided for quick setup & optimized performance

So i you are very conservative take the last preset file in comments section and select "Buy only" instead of "Both buy and sell"

🚀 Ready to Trade Like the Smart Money?

Install, load presets, and let Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert do the hard work.

Let your strategy evolve with institutional precision — automatically.

🔗 Give us feedbacks !





Presets for Gold in 6 mn Timeframe : See comment section for preset file