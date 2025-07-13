Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert

🧠 Strategy Overview

Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is a high-performance scalping and intraday Expert Advisor built on the advanced principles of Inner Circle Trading (ICT). It leverages institutional-level concepts like Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts to deliver sniper entries and consistent profitability — with a laser focus on XAUUSD (Gold).


Designed for the 6-minute timeframe and the London & New York sessions, this EA captures high-probability setups with smart automation and zero emotion.

✅ Fully plug-and-play — optimized presets included ( see comments section for an up-to-date presets file)
✅ No coding or strategy tuning required — ideal for beginners and pros

⚔️ Core Features & Logic

🔸 Full ICT Order Block Framework
Waits for confirmed Order Block retests before executing trades, for true institutional-style setups.

🔸 Liquidity Sweep Detection
Identifies smart money traps and enters after stop hunts and liquidity grabs.

🔸 Smart Trend Filtering
Uses a Moving Average to trade only in the direction of the dominant flow.

🔸 Profit Upgrade Engine (Fibonacci-Based)
Initial target hit? The EA checks ADX strength and pushes for extended profits using Fibonacci levels.

🔸 ATR-Based Stop Loss + Trailing Logic
All stop losses and trailing mechanisms are based on true market volatility — no guesswork.

🔸 Precision Risk Management
Supports both fixed lot size and % risk options. Capital protection is fully customizable.

🕒 Trading Session Control

⏰ Trades only during London and New York sessions (based on GMT)
❌ Avoids overnight risk and dead zones with built-in session filters

💡 Who Is It For?

This EA is perfect for:

  • ICT traders who want consistent execution of advanced setups

  • Gold scalpers and intraday traders

  • Beginners who want a fully automated solution with no guesswork

  • Professionals looking to add a high-probability Gold system to their portfolio

⚙️ Key Features Summary

  • ✅ True ICT Order Block Engine

  • ✅ Smart Money Liquidity Trap Detection

  • ✅ MA & ADX Trend + Strength Filters

  • ✅ Fibonacci Profit Scaling

  • ✅ ATR-Driven Risk & Trailing Logic

  • ✅ London & NY Session Timing

  • ✅ Plug-and-Play Ready (Presets Included)

  • ✅ Fully Beginner-Friendly — No Setup Hassle

  • ✅ PD Array filter features

  • ✅ And many more ...

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Best on XAUUSD, M6 timeframe

  • Presets provided for quick setup & optimized performance

  • So i you are very conservative take the last preset file in comments section and select "Buy only" instead of "Both buy and sell"

🚀 Ready to Trade Like the Smart Money?

Install, load presets, and let Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert do the hard work.
Let your strategy evolve with institutional precision — automatically.

🔗  Give us feedbacks !


i had to remove links for guide and preset file hosted at google drive, you can retrieve them on this mql5 blog link

Presets for Gold in 6 mn Timeframe : See comment section for preset file

OrisRyan
63
OrisRyan 2025.09.19 14:01 
 

Set this up last night on my 200k demo account, used the set file provided in the comments. This morning, the bot generated about 3,900K from one single trade; this has been the only trade for the day. Not sure why, there have been several great setups on Gold for the day; nevertheless, this is still impressive and very profitable for one single trade. I run my MT5 on a VPS, so the VPS server time is an hour behind me in the UK. The MT5 server time is 2 hours ahead of mine, so I wondered how the bot determines when London/New York is open. I assume the Bot caught the London open, silver bullet ot liquidity sweep from the Asian session. I had a smiley face pop up mid-afternoon, with other notifications on OBs and MOBs, but nothing else happened; no trades were placed. If the bot could place 4-5 trades like this daily during the London/New York sessions, that would be great. Good work, Charles. Are there any updates on set files for optimal performance please?

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
1873
Réponse du développeur Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.09.19 14:19
Thank you for your feedback. !!
It s not supposed to make multiple trades a day, the purpose of this EA is too make profit with an high winrate, accordingly to ICT framework. I'm glad for your trade , that's cool ! Regarding set files, it still v1.43 because the last update were bug fixes not involving with inputs.. but be sure i'll shared a New one asap
valen vongvilaivarin
98
valen vongvilaivarin 2025.09.09 14:37 
 

great work so good EA

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
1873
Réponse du développeur Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.09.09 17:18
Thank you !!
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.22 01:04 
 

Solid performance so far! I’m testing it with my XAUUSD H1 input settings and the profits are coming in smoothly. Great work, big thanks to the author!

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
1873
Réponse du développeur Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.08.22 05:04
Thank you ! Can you share your set file eventually ? I'm curious .. if it shows good results, i'll will add it to the EA description
shmone
22
shmone 2025.08.14 20:19 
 

great work

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
1873
Réponse du développeur Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.08.14 20:19
Thank you !
61224019
748
61224019 2025.08.07 03:00 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
1873
Réponse du développeur Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.08.07 05:10
Thank you !
