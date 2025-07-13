Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert

4.43

Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is an Expert Advisor for automated trading of XAUUSD (Gold) on the M6 timeframe.
It is based on structural market concepts from the ICT methodology: Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts.

The algorithm looks for valid setups during the London and New York sessions, applying trend filtering, volatility-based risk control, and adaptive profit logic.


Official channel (for question relatives to the EA)

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldictorderblock


SetFile ,Documentation & FAQ

FAQ, Documentation and preset files are available in the Comments and on my blog page.

My Broker : Fusion Markets low  fees, low spread !


Features

• Order Block Framework
Waits for a confirmed retest of an Order Block before opening a trade.

• Liquidity Sweep Detection
Identifies zones where liquidity may be hunted before reversal.

• Trend Filter
Uses a Moving Average to allow trades only in the trend direction.

• Fibonacci Profit Scaling
Extends take-profit levels using Fibonacci levels if conditions are met.

• ATR-based Stop & Trailing
Stop Loss and trailing stop adapt dynamically to market volatility.

• Risk Management Modes
Supports either fixed lot or percentage-based risk mode.

• Session Control
Trades are allowed only during the London and New York sessions (GMT time).

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M6
Session: London / New York
Preset files are provided in the Comments section.

A user may enable "Buy Only" or "Sell Only" mode depending on market bias.

Other Details

• A PD Array filter is included to validate market structure before entries.
• Compatible with backtesting and optimization in MetaTrader 5.
• No complex configuration required — simply load the EA and apply presets.

Risk Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profit or future result.
Trading carries risk, including the potential loss of capital.
It is recommended to test this EA on a demo account before using on a live account.

Отзывы 35
jackthepipper11
14
jackthepipper11 2025.12.09 06:57 
 

Charles, Just wanted to thank you for sharing this EA - I have been testing it on a live account (slightly tweaked settings) and the results so far have been impressive. I will give it a few more weeks and report back. Cheers.

Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.12.01 21:23 
 

ti ringrazio per questo EA ! valido!

Ronin_777
24
Ronin_777 2025.11.26 14:16 
 

Hi! Could you add an option UseLimitEntries = true to the trading expert? This would significantly reduce the number of losing trades. Is it possible to implement this?

Рекомендуем также
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Эксперты
Торговый робот VR Black Box основан на популярной и проверенной временем стратегии следования за трендом. В течение нескольких лет он совершенствовался на реальных торговых счетах через регулярные обновления и внедрение новых идей. Благодаря этому, VR Black Box стал мощным и уникальным торговым роботом, который способен впечатлить как новичков, так и опытных трейдеров. Для того чтобы ознакомиться с роботом и оценить его эффективность, достаточно установить его на демо-счет и наблюдать за результ
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Эксперты
GridMasterFx   представляет собой инновационный инструмент для автоматической торговли на форекс, который основывается на комбинации сеточной стратегии и уникального алгоритма расчета тренда с использованием индикатора Moving Average. Эта стратегия позволяет советнику вовремя открывать и закрывать позиции, использовать анализ текущей тенденции и мгновенно реагировать на изменения рынка. Советник   GridMasterFx   - это отличный выбор для успешной автоматизации вашего торгового процесса на форек
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Эксперты
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Эксперты
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Эксперты
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Intraday News
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Приготовьтесь революционизировать свой торговый опыт с помощью советника Intraday News для платформы MT5! Этот передовой инструмент специально разработан для торговли новостями и позволяет вам извлечь выгоду из таких важных событий, как отчет о занятости в несельскохозяйственном секторе (NFP). Вы никогда не пропустите ни одной детали на валютном и фондовом рынках. Настройте свою торговую стратегию с помощью настраиваемых входных данных для лотов, времени торговли, движения цен и множителей март
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
Australian gold rush
Nabil Lachhab
Эксперты
The Casablanca FX EA Gold is trend following strategy specifically design for Gold. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise.   This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters  This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :) The backtests shown in t
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
Эксперты
Мощный и профессиональный эксперт, который позволяет приносить стабильную прибыль с минимальными рисками. ВАЖНО! В инструкции (на скриншоте) приводятся настройки под EURUSD. Настройки под другие валютные пары, будут оптимизироваться и добавляться в дальнейшем! ВАЖНО! Частота открытия сделок может быть от 1 за несколько дней до 5 за 1 день. Это напрямую зависит от состояния рынка и алгоритма поиска сигналов на вход! ВАЖНО! Мы рекомендуем использовать настройки эксперта, которые приведены нами. С
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
BB King
Khima Gorania
Эксперты
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Range Destroyer
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Эксперты
Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This scalping MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade any time defined range breakout in a fully automated way. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The EA works as a mechanical range breakout and it has different filters to accommodate your personal trading strategy and to filter out low volatility days. The
MicroEA
Paulus Femi Leunufna
Эксперты
microEA.mq5 System 1. Core Trading Logic Basic Strategy : Uses a fast MA (10-period) and slow MA (20-period) crossover strategy with RSI filtering. Trend Confirmation : Evaluates trend strength by calculating the MA angle. Validates minimum volume (MinVolume) before entry. Additional Filters : Custom RSI thresholds for entries: Buy if RSI > 52, Sell if RSI < 48. Optional MACD filter for confirming sell signals. 2. Risk Management Dynamic Lot Size Calculation :
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Эксперты
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Seaguard
QuanticX
Эксперты
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Эксперты
Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Внимание! Советник только для счетов типа "hedging" (хеджинг). Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Monitoring
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Эксперты
Советник Stacking King – точная мощь, простота управления Описание: Советник Stacking King – это мощный торговый инструмент, позволяющий мгновенно открывать несколько сделок одним кликом или автоматически стекировать сделки каждую минуту в течение заданного времени – прямо в вашем активном терминале MT5. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы, торгуете по тренду или торгуете на пробоях, этот советник даёт вам полный контроль с минимальными усилиями. Создан для реальных трейдеров, работающих на
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Эксперты
October Sales : Free until 31th October 2025 ! ! Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD P
FREE
Фильтр:
Polloloco6799
21
Polloloco6799 2025.12.16 12:08 
 

de momento esta en prueva, hace bien su trabajo felicidades

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.16 20:54
Thanks a lot for this !
mdtv2025
16
mdtv2025 2025.12.10 04:10 
 

I try many set-up and modify set up , but it not ruuning with me??! can some-one take me an guide

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.10 11:23
Hello, you can find setfiles and documentation here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764473
bas44
24
bas44 2025.12.09 11:06 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.09 14:13
Thank you!
jackthepipper11
14
jackthepipper11 2025.12.09 06:57 
 

Charles, Just wanted to thank you for sharing this EA - I have been testing it on a live account (slightly tweaked settings) and the results so far have been impressive. I will give it a few more weeks and report back. Cheers.

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.09 07:22
It s a pleasure to read such review ! Next release ( 1
60 ) will be a game changer, i barely recode all the bot to improve efficiency even in trouble period such as a q4.
Arfian Nur Rohmat
163
Arfian Nur Rohmat 2025.12.06 04:05 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.06 07:23
Hello, there are here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764473
alin_24
14
alin_24 2025.12.04 05:00 
 

hello bot don't create any trades. what's wrong??

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.04 05:27
I just sent you a message
pambrocio
21
pambrocio 2025.12.03 15:40 
 

ea does plase any trades

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.12.03 16:07
Hello ! send me a private message, we ll fix this !
Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.12.01 21:23 
 

ti ringrazio per questo EA ! valido!

P Moatshe
18
P Moatshe 2025.11.30 18:38 
 

I downloaded, but it does not use the balance on account to take trades. I do not know wat to do

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.30 19:50
Send me a private message, we ll figure it out
brandonhutchy20
14
brandonhutchy20 2025.11.28 14:47 
 

hi, robot keeps saying daily loss limit reached but hasn't opened any trades? could you get back to me thanks

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.28 15:10
Hello, yes this bug has been up in the version 1.58 and it ll be fixed in the next release in couple of days. It mostly the panel keeping displayed while it should not. In the day after the trade can continue
Ronin_777
24
Ronin_777 2025.11.26 14:16 
 

Hi! Could you add an option UseLimitEntries = true to the trading expert? This would significantly reduce the number of losing trades. Is it possible to implement this?

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.26 16:11
Hello thank you for suggestion : how this should suppose to work ? If interesting i will implement it, we can discuss it in private
Antonio Jose
18
Antonio Jose 2025.11.26 03:09 
 

Para mim nao funciona aparece como desigado

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.26 16:09
May i help you ? Send me a private message
ミ DANNY【ヅ】。
16
ミ DANNY【ヅ】。 2025.11.21 03:16 
 

So good EA my account $300 to $1,400 on this week

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.21 05:57
Very nice ! What broker are you using ?
animeindo 423
18
animeindo 423 2025.11.20 07:31 
 

I'm still in the trial period, hopefully it will go well in the future

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.20 10:36
hope too ! Thanks for the review
Choppytrader
14
Choppytrader 2025.11.08 02:08 
 

hi I used the recommended settings but I find that it wants to trade 0.1 lots which is too much for my account. how can i set it to start with just 0.001 lot. i have minimum lot size set to 0.01 but this does not trigger the EA ti use 0.01 lots?

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.08 11:18
Hello, you can disable money management if you want static lot size OR set a balance level on the input first balance level and lower the risk percentage
Viktorija Betingyte
18
Viktorija Betingyte 2025.11.06 16:36 
 

What settings should I change to always have only 0.01 lots???

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.08 11:18
Hello, you can disable money management if you want static lot size
đuc vu
53
đuc vu 2025.11.04 16:10 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.04 16:11
Thank you !
ingenio dedineros
18
ingenio dedineros 2025.11.03 11:46 
 

Buenas podrias ayudarme a la instalación del robot que no se como funciona

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.03 11:54
Hello you have a documentation available on my mql5 blog
shogun1543
456
shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:04 
 

Good!

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.02 06:41
Thank you !
Ruben Garcia
214
Ruben Garcia 2025.11.01 23:01 
 

Hi, to update to the new version, Is it necessary to uninstall and reinstall the bot?

Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
17657
Ответ разработчика Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel 2025.11.01 23:02
No you just have to update !
12
Ответ на отзыв