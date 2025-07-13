Strategy Overview

Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is a high-performance scalping and intraday Expert Advisor built on the advanced principles of Inner Circle Trading (ICT). It leverages institutional-level concepts like Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts to deliver sniper entries and consistent profitability — with a laser focus on XAUUSD (Gold).





Designed for the 6-minute timeframe and the London & New York sessions, this EA captures high-probability setups with smart automation and zero emotion.

Fully plug-and-play — optimized presets included ( see comments section for an up-to-date presets file)

Core Features & Logic

Full ICT Order Block Framework

Waits for confirmedbefore executing trades, for true institutional-style setups.

Liquidity Sweep Detection

Identifies smart money traps and enters after stop hunts and liquidity grabs.

Smart Trend Filtering

Uses ato trade only in the direction of the dominant flow.

Profit Upgrade Engine (Fibonacci-Based)

Initial target hit? The EA checksand pushes for extended profits using

ATR-Based Stop Loss + Trailing Logic

All stop losses and trailing mechanisms are based on— no guesswork.

Precision Risk Management

Supports bothandoptions. Capital protection is fully customizable.

Trading Session Control

Trades only during London and New York sessions (based on GMT)

Avoids overnight risk and dead zones with built-in session filters

Who Is It For?

This EA is perfect for:

ICT traders who want consistent execution of advanced setups

Gold scalpers and intraday traders

Beginners who want a fully automated solution with no guesswork

Professionals looking to add a high-probability Gold system to their portfolio

Key Features Summary

True ICT Order Block Engine

Smart Money Liquidity Trap Detection

MA & ADX Trend + Strength Filters

Fibonacci Profit Scaling

ATR-Driven Risk & Trailing Logic

London & NY Session Timing

Plug-and-Play Ready (Presets Included)

Fully Beginner-Friendly — No Setup Hassle

PD Array filter features



And many more ...



TLDR

Best on XAUUSD, M6 timeframe

Presets provided for quick setup & optimized performance

So i you are very conservative take the last preset file in comments section and select "Buy only" instead of "Both buy and sell"

Ready to Trade Like the Smart Money?

Install, load presets, and let Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert do the hard work.

Let your strategy evolve with institutional precision — automatically.

Give us feedbacks !





check my blog for documentation & preset mql5 blog link

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and you should carefully consider whether you can afford the potential losses.



