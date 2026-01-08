Trade Panel of Tony

With this powerful tool for MetaTrader 5, you can manage your risk precisely and make quick decisions with a single click. It has been specifically designed for traders who want complete control over their trades, without complications or manual calculations.

The main feature of this tool is that it allows you to define how much money you are willing to risk per trade. From this data, and by simply visually moving the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart, the tool automatically calculates the optimal lot size (contracts) you should use. This feature is ideal for both novice and professional traders who want to maintain consistent and automated risk management.

In addition to calculating lot size, the tool displays in real time:

The number of contracts to trade, based on the defined risk.

The risk/reward ratio (RR).

The number of SL and TP pips.

The type of trade (buy or sell, type limit and type stop), automatically deduced based on the relative position of the price, SL, and TP.

All of this is presented clearly and organized on the chart, allowing you to make quick decisions without wasting valuable time in the market. Its visual and intuitive design makes setting up a trade as simple as dragging lines and clicking a button.

One of the great advantages is that it adapts to any trading style: scalping, intraday, or swing trading. Forget about using external calculators or spreadsheets: this tool does everything for you, in real time and directly from your platform.

With this solution, you will not only trade more confidently and quickly, but you will also reduce human errors and increase the efficiency of your daily trading.

Ideal for traders who value precision, simplicity, and total control of their risk.



