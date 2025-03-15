ZhuQue S1 MT5

5

A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets.

Key features:
GBP/USD focused precision trading
Advanced strategy engine with multi-factor analysis
Adaptive position management technology

Proven track record of high returns with minimized drawdowns

Discover the power of algorithmic precision in forex trading.


The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade GBPUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect  for most brokers that use a GMT+3 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.





Avis 1
Zakariyaa Karim
303
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 08:02 
 

S1 is consistently profitable! This EA has been a valuable addition to my trading portfolio. Its performance is stable, and I've seen steady gains over time. Highly recommend for automated trading!

