Breakup Pro

Moving Average Basic Cross mt4 Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez 1 (1) Experts

Unfortunately, MQL5 discontinued its previous version because it looked too similar to a robot I have for sale. If you're looking for that version, rate this one and write to me so I can tell you how to get it. Send me a message so I can send you the setfile This robot operates with a strategy based on moving average crossovers, ideal for identifying trend changes in any financial instrument. When it detects a crossover, it waits for the candle to close to confirm the signal and open a trade,