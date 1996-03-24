QR BitCoin Pro MT5

QR BitCoin PRO MT5 - High Performance Automated Trading

QR BitCoin PRO MT5 is a trading robot designed to trade the market 100% automatically, with parameters optimized specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). However, thanks to its flexibility and customization, it can be configured to trade other assets such as Gold (XAUUSD), Forex and more. It does not use any risky martingale, hedging or similar systems.

MAIN FEATURES:

Bitcoin Optimized Strategy: its base configuration is designed to maximize opportunities in the BTCUSD market, but is fully adaptable to other financial instruments.

Advanced Risk Management: It implements a Stop Loss on all open positions, ensuring safe and controlled trading.

Exclusive Trailing Stop System: Allows you to optimize profits by automatically adjusting the level of protection as the price moves in favor of the trade.

Spread Protection: Avoids trading at times of high volatility or high spreads that can affect profitability.

Customizable Time Filter: Possibility to trade only at specific times, filtering any time slot of the week according to the trader's strategy.

Flexible Lot Management: Can be configured with a fixed lot or dynamically adjusted by a percentage of risk on the account balance.

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 Timeframes: Adaptable to any timeframe, allowing the user to adjust their strategy according to their trading style.

QR BitCoin PRO MT5 is the ideal tool for traders looking to automate their trading with a robust, secure and efficient system, maximizing opportunities in Bitcoin and other financial markets.

PARAMETERS:

  • Magic Number: Number that identifies the execution of each instance of the robot on each chart. If the robot is installed on more than one chart, this number must be different for each of those charts.
  • TimeFrame: The robot can work with any of the native timeframes of Metatrader 5.
  • 1 minute (M1)
  • 2 minutes (M2)
  • 3 minutes (M3)
  • 4 minutes (M4)
  • 5 minutes (M5)
  • 6 minutes (M6)
  • 10 minutes (M10)
  • 12 minutes (M12)
  • 15 minutes (M15)
  • 20 minutes (M20)
  • 30 minutes (M30)
  • 1 hour (H1)
  • 2 hours (H2)
  • 3 hours (H3)
  • 4 hours (H4)
  • 6 hours (H6)
  • 8 hours (H8)
  • 12 hours (H12)
  • daily (D1)
  • weekly (W1)
  • monthly (MN1)
  • StopLoss. Loss limit that can be specified in a preset number of points. Setting the parameter to -1, the StopLoss will be dynamic according to market conditions.
  • TakeProfit. It can be set as a preset value or set to 0, so that the Trailing Stop will act.
  • Trailing Stop. Used to follow the price movement and optimize profits. It consists of 4 sub-parameters.
    • Trailing Stop trigger distance. It is the distance in points where the StopLoss will move to the BreakEven distance defined in the next point.
    • BreakEven distance. It is the distance from the opening price to which the StopLoss will move once the Trailing Stop trigger distance defined in the previous point is reached.
    • Trailing Stop price advance. This parameter is activated once the StopLoss has already moved to the BreakEven position. It is defined in points, and is the distance from the last StopLoss at which a new SL level jump will be triggered.
    • Move X points the StopLoss. When the price has reached the distance defined in the previous point, the current StopLoss is moved in favor of the price the X points defined in this parameter.
  • Fixed volume (Only if the risk parameter = 100%). A fixed batch volume is defined for the opening of the robot positions. For this parameter to act, the risk parameter must be set to “100”.
  • Risk %. If this parameter is less than 100%, then the volume in lots of each opening of positions will be adjusted to the specified risk % with respect to the account balance.
  • Maximum Spread. This parameter protects the trade from opening positions when the spread is higher than the value specified in this parameter.
  • Days and hours filter. You can filter the robot's operation at any time of any day of the week. It will be necessary to specify the active hours from Monday to Sunday. The active hours must be specified in semicolon. For example ;10;11;14;15;

IMPORTANT HIGH IMPACT NEWS

It is recommended NOT to trade on high impact news days, especially on the days of the “Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)” news and the US “CPI” news. During these news there are usually abrupt movements in the price movement and could be detrimental to that day's trading.

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (BitCoin)
  • Brokers: Low spread accounts
  • TimeFrame: H6
  • StopLoss: -1
  • TakeProfit: 0
  • Trailing: 17000 - 12000 - 5500 - 1000
  • Trading hours: Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day.
