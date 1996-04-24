TraderLock Safely and Confidently

We know how painful and frustrating this problem is for traders.

Emotions always force you to ignore your plan, make you want to take your anger out on the market, and your losses only increase.

After so many bad experiences, you feel insecure, incapable, and afraid to try again.

Yes, we've been there too.

Today you've come to the right place.

This is TraderLock!



How does it work?



In this Meta Trader 5 tool, you will set your daily Stop Loss and your daily Profit Target.

When your stop or target is reached, TraderLock will lock your platform, preventing you from making impulse trades.

Automatically, at midnight, your Meta Trader will be unlocked so you can reach your target or stop for the next day.