TraderLock Safely and Confidently

How many times have you failed a prop firm challenge, or how many real accounts have you broken?

We know how painful and frustrating this problem is for traders.

Emotions always force you to ignore your plan, make you want to take your anger out on the market, and your losses only increase.

After so many bad experiences, you feel insecure, incapable, and afraid to try again.

Yes, we've been there too.

Today you've come to the right place.

This is TraderLock!

How does it work?

In this Meta Trader 5 tool, you will set your daily Stop Loss and your daily Profit Target.

When your stop or target is reached, TraderLock will lock your platform, preventing you from making impulse trades.

Automatically, at midnight, your Meta Trader will be unlocked so you can reach your target or stop for the next day.

Features

  • Set your daily Stop Loss: In fixed amount or percentage of account balance
  • Set your daily Profit Target: In fixed amount or percentage of account balance
  • Define how you want to consider the account balance: Current balance or fixed value
  • Receive alerts on the platform or via the mobile app whenever your Stop Loss or daily Target is reached.
  • Help support

Differences in account balance:

  • Using the "current balance" option, the monetary value of your Stop and Target will change according to the amount available in your account, if you use the "percentage of account balance" option for Stop and Target.
  • Using the "fixed value" option, the account balance considered will always be the same, which will mean that your Stops and Targets will always have the same value.

-> Watch the video available on this page and see: How to install, configure and how it works in practice! <-

With TraderLock you will finally get your approval at any prop firm, and you will never break a real account again!

Trader, stop wasting time and money

Take advantage of the promotional price and see for yourself how effective TraderLock is!


